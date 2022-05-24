5 shocking claims made by witnesses in Amber Heard x Johnny Depp trial

The ongoing defamation trial of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard continues to dominate the headlines with several explosive and shocking claims made by witnesses from both sides. The trial has received widespread media attention and caused a furore on social media, dividing the supporters of Heard and Depp.

Several witnesses, including Depp's sister, Heard's former friends, and others, have made alarming claims during the trial. Here are five of the most shocking claims made by trial witnesses.

1) Depp's sister claimed actor swore to ''never'' resort to domestic violence after being abused by their mother

Christi Dembrowski, Johnny Depp's older sister (Image by Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS)

Johnny Depp's sister Christi Dembrowski took the stand on April 12, 2022, as the first witness in the trial. She claimed that both Depp and her were victims of domestic violence at the hands of their mother, who she described as "high strung, nervous" and often "angry" that led to violent behavior.

She testified that their mother, Betty Sue Palmer, physically abused her husband and children. Depp, she said, always tried to ''keep the peace.'' She also said that both she and Depp swore to each other that they would never resort to domestic violence in their homes.

2) Depp's security spoke about the former couple's heated fights

Sean Bett (Image by Steve Helber/Pool via REUTERS)

Johnny Depp's security guard, Sean Bett, testified that the former couple got into heated arguments and fights on a regular basis from 2014. Bett claimed that he'd drive Depp away from the house he lived in with Heard whenever they had fights, but the couple would reconcile in a few hours or days.

3) Psychologist who evaluted Heard claimed she had personality disorders

Shannon Curry (Image by Brendan Smialovski/ AFP via Getty Images)

A clinical psychologist named Dr. Shannon Curry, who evaluated Amber Heard, claimed the actress ''did not have PTSD'' and that she seemed to be ''grossly exaggerating'' its symptoms. Curry, who was hired by Johnny Depp's legal team, also testified that Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.

4) Depp's manager claimed actor lost $22.5 million for Pirates of the Carribean due to Heard's allegations

Jack Whigham seen on a monitor while Heard talks to her lawyer (Image by Steve Helber/ Pool via REUTERS)

Johnny Depp's talent manager, Jack Whigham, testified that he made a deal with the producer of Pirates of the Caribbean, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Disney's president of production Sean Bailey to pay the 58-year-old star $22.5 million, which did not happen due to the allegations Heard made in a Washington Post op-ed in 2018. The manager further claimed that Depp has not been part of a movie since 2020 and has been acting in low-budget independent movies.

5) Forensic Psychologist claimed Depp incflicted ''sexual violence'' on Heard

Dawn Hughes (Image by Jim Watson/ Pool via REUTERS)

On May 3, 2022, Amber Heard's legal team brought in forensic psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, who claimed she diagnosed Heard with PTSD based on ''intimate partner violence'' at the hands of Depp. Hughes claimed that Depp tried to dominate her during ''drug-fueled rages', forcing Heard into performing oral sex. She claimed that Depp had so much control over Heard's life that it made it difficult for Heard to leave.

