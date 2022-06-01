5 best Amber Heard movies of all time

Amber Heard has essayed several memorable roles over the years, the most notable being Mera in James Wan's Aquaman. Apart from the DCEU flick, Heard has also been a part of films like The Ward, 3 Days to Kill and Never Back Down. She has also played minor roles in various films and TV shows during the mid-2000s.

As fans across the world await the verdict of her ongoing trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, check out some of Amber Heard's best films.

5 Amber Heard movies you should not miss

5) The Ward

John Carpenter's relatively unknown film stars Amber Heard in the lead role as a troubled woman who is committed to an institution after she sets fire to a house. Things get more complicated when it is revealed that she is haunted by the evil spirit of another inmate.

Like all Carpenter films, The Ward focuses on building atmosphere and tension, but the film received criticism for the plot’s writing and lack of depth. Some film pundits criticized Carpenter for recycling older tropes instead of exploring new concepts and ideas.

However, horror aficionados can find some gritty material here, with some memorable scares and a staggering central performance from Heard, who slips into the role of Kristen with astonishing ease and grace.

4) Never Back Down

The Jeff Wadlow flick features Heard in one of her more memorable roles. Here, she plays Baja Miller, protagonist Sean Faris' romantic interest.

The film's Fight Club-esque plot revolves around an angry teenager, played by Sean Faris, whose life changes after he finds out about an underground fighting club. The film explores themes of teen angst, frustration, bullying, and teenage romance.

Although the film received negative reviews, Amber Heard, who was 21 at the time, charms in the film.

3) 3 Days to Kill

The 2014 Kevin Costner-starrer revolves around a spy agent having cancer. As a man who spent years neglecting family, Ethan Renner, played by Costner, mends his relationship with his daughter and ex-wife. In the film, Amber Heard dons the role of a top CIA assassin named Vivi Delay.

The film received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, who praised the film's visual accomplishments but criticized its lack of narrative and emotional depth. Amber Heard dominates in her scenes with her raw charisma and impeccable screen presence. The movie did fairly well at the box office.

2) All the Boys Love Mandy Lane

In All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, Heard stars in the titular role of Mandy Lane, a gorgeous young woman invited by her classmates for a party on a weekend at an isolated ranch in Texas. However, the party turns into a nightmare with a series of brutal murders.

Amber Heard's performance received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics considering it one of her finest screen performances. The film, however, polarized critics, with some criticizing its lack of substance, with others praising its aesthetic aspects.

1) Aquaman

Arguably Amber Heard's most popular film till date, Aquaman features Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa in the titular role, along with Heard, who plays Aquaman's lover, Mera. The story centers around Aquaman, who sets off on a profound emotional journey to protect the land of Atlantis from the evil King Orm.

The film was a massive commercial success, grossing $1.148 billion worldwide. It received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, with praise mostly directed towards its entertaining storyline, action sequences, and thematic ambitions.

Heard's performance in the movie also impressed critics. The actress garnered nominations for Saturn Awards - Best Supporting Actress and Teen Choice Awards - Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress. Aquaman also stars numerous popular actors in supporting roles, including Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, and others.

A sequel to the film, titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, will be out on March 17, 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far