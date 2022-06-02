What did Johnny Depp’s lawyers Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew say after actor wins defamation case against Amber Heard?

After deliberating for 13 hours, the Virginia jury announced today that they found Amber Head responsible for defaming Johnny Depp. They have asked Heard to pay her ex-husband $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, later reduced to $350,000 by Judge Penney Azcarate.

The jury also awarded Amber Heard $2 million as compensation for damages done in response to her countersuit.

Depp's lawyers, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, who presented the case over the past 6 weeks, spoke about the victory outside the courtroom. Camille thanked the judges, court staff, and juries for their time, while Benjamin Chew appreciated the court for giving them a chance to represent Johnny's side of the story.

What did Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew say about Johnny Depp winning his case against Amber Heard?

Speaking of the verdict, Camille Vasquez said,

"Today's verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning, that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence."

She expressed her gratitude to the court by saying,

"We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation, to the judge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case"

Benjamin Chew also thanked the judicial system by saying,

"Our judicial system is predicated on each person's right to have his or her case heard and we were honored, truly honored, to assist Mr. Depp in ensuring that his case was fairly considered throughout the trial."

He also said,

"We are also most pleased that the trial has resonated for so many people in the public who value truth and justice. Now that the jury has reached its conclusive verdict, it's time to turn the page and look to the future."

Johnny Depp himself was not present in court to hear the ruling. He is currently in the UK for professional commitments with Jeff Beck but was seen near Newcastle, England, after the verdict.

Johnny Depp did share a personal note on his Instagram reacting to the news. He thanked the court, court staff, and the jury. He revealed how his life and the lives of those connected to him, including his children, changed forever six years ago. He mentioned the impact of the case on his career and said,

"False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me."

He said that he was humbled by the jury as they "gave me my life back." He concluded his note by saying,

"The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun."

It is not confirmed when Johnny Depp will return to the states.

How did Amber Heard react to the verdict?

Amber Heard was present in court when the ruling was announced. Shortly after the verdict, she shared a message via Instagram calling the judgment a "setback." She said,

"It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

She said that Johnny Depp's lawyers won the case only by convincing the jury to overlook her Freedom of Speech and ignore some conclusive evidence. She said she was upset as she lost her right "to speak freely and openly" as an American.

