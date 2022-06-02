Johnny Depp statement: What did he say in response to jury verdict?

The seven-member jury finally delivered their judgment in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation and countersuit trial, five days after the jury deliberations began. The verdict was the culmination point of the trial that spanned over six weeks after commencing on April 11, 2022.

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 3 PM (EST), the verdict was delivered by the jurors in the presence of Judge Penney Azcarate. Amber Heard was present at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia during the ruling, while Johnny Depp was not physically present due to his previously scheduled commitments.

The jury's verdict sided with the Pirates of the Caribbean star by ruling all three counts alleged by his team in his favor. Thus, the defamation suit found Amber Heard to be liable for defaming her former husband Johnny Depp, as the latter was awarded $15 million in damages.

Almost everyone was eagerly waiting for Depp's response once the judgment was delivered in the Fairfax County Courthouse. The Fantastic Beasts actor was swift in releasing a statement on his social media handle. We discuss it in the following section.

Johnny Depp feels "truly humbled" as the jury gives him his life back

In an elaborate statement, Depp hailed his win over his ex-wife in the defamation case while also revealing the hardships he faced during the six years of living with the false allegations. Depp also claimed in his statement that the verdict by the jury had given him his life back:

"And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor expressed his joy regarding the overwhelming support he received during the trial. Talking about support and justice, Depp also hinted at the media trial that happened in the past:

"I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media."

In the statement, Depp also mentioned the excellent work done by the legal officials involved in the case:

"I wish to acknowledge the noble work of the Judge, the jurors, the court staff and the Sheriffs who have sacrificed their own time to get to this point, and to my diligent and unwavering legal team who did an extraordinary job in helping me to share the truth."

Readers can have a look at the complete statement below.

Fan reactions

Fans were quick to react to Johnny Depp's statement, congratulating the actor for his victory.

HAWKSHEROES 💉💉 @HAWKSHEROES @Angenette5 @LawCrimeNetwork Congrats to you and Johnny on the win DV is horrid regardless of what way it goes but to falsely accuse someone if it is totally wrong, do happy Johnny won @Angenette5 @LawCrimeNetwork Congrats to you and Johnny on the win DV is horrid regardless of what way it goes but to falsely accuse someone if it is totally wrong, do happy Johnny won ☺️

Merculargo @Fuzzy_F @Angenette5 @LawCrimeNetwork Great closing thoughts from Johnny whom I respect more now than ever @Angenette5 @LawCrimeNetwork Great closing thoughts from Johnny whom I respect more now than ever

Kittylizr @kittylizr2 @Angenette5 @LawCrimeNetwork Congratulations Johnny Depp!!!! Now pull a Mel Gibson and do your own movies. Stay away from Disney and the toxicity of most Hollywood elites. Love Johnny Depp. #goawayamberheard @Angenette5 @LawCrimeNetwork Congratulations Johnny Depp!!!! Now pull a Mel Gibson and do your own movies. Stay away from Disney and the toxicity of most Hollywood elites. Love Johnny Depp. #goawayamberheard

Tallulah Dahling! Goddess of love & humor @Therealtallula1 @Angenette5 @LawCrimeNetwork The trait of FEARLESSNESS is what originally attracted me to him. The roles he chose were not roles a hot, young heartthrob would take while climbing the ladder in Hollywood. But he did!! He's always been sincere and forthright. Congratulations Johnny Depp!!!! @Angenette5 @LawCrimeNetwork The trait of FEARLESSNESS is what originally attracted me to him. The roles he chose were not roles a hot, young heartthrob would take while climbing the ladder in Hollywood. But he did!! He's always been sincere and forthright. Congratulations Johnny Depp!!!!

Vanessa Wood (Veeliscious) @Comm_Passion8 @Angenette5 @LawCrimeNetwork Congratulations Johnny. We were so all emotionally invested in your case, particularly those who've suffered narcissistic abuse - we Recognised you and you became a voice for the voiceless abused men, women & children. @Angenette5 @LawCrimeNetwork Congratulations Johnny. We were so all emotionally invested in your case, particularly those who've suffered narcissistic abuse - we Recognised you and you became a voice for the voiceless abused men, women & children.

While Johnny Depp won his defamation case on all counts, Amber Heard's countersuit received favor from the jury on one of the three alleged counts. As per the verdict, Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

