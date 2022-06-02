Amber Heard memes flood the internet as Johnny Depp wins defamation lawsuit

After six weeks of evidence, testimonies and deliberation, the jury reached a verdict in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial. They awarded Depp a victory on nearly all counts. Heard's countersuit fell short, though it was not a complete loss.

Depp received $15 million in damages after the jury established that he was indeed defamed by Heard, who was awarded $2 million for her claims of defamation.

Naturally, the internet exploded as soon as the verdict was released. The high-profile case has been under intense public scrutiny, with millions of people viewing every second of the trial. It is certainly one of the most-watched public trials in a very long time. Social media certainly made it difficult not to be aware of the trial.

Heard and Depp in court (Image via Hello Magazine)

With Depp's victory secured, the internet was quick to circulate several memes about the Aquaman actress on his behalf. Internet trolls and meme-makers never take it easy on anyone, let alone someone who just lost a major case and perhaps her career at the same time.

We have curated a few of the most notable ones.

Depp vs. Heard lawsuit reaches verdict, Twitter becomes flooded with memes

Johnny Depp admittedly had a quality legal team behind him. In fact, Camille Vasquez became quite the celebrity herself due to her major contributions in the courtroom. The internet fell in love with her as she undoubtedly helped Depp win.

However, one fan seems to think that there was yet another iconic lawyer in the Pirates of the Carribean star's corner.

Other Twitter users had a similar idea as Saul Goodman from the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul is one of the most popular lawyers on TV. His feats include getting all kinds of criminals off with unorthodox and impressive methods. They also evidently include coming to the real world and helping Johnny Depp.

$15 million is a lot to pay for anyone, including Heard, despite her success as an actress.

Given Depp's rise to prominence as Jack Sparrow, and the fact that Sparrow routinely evaded capture, many have drawn parallels. Some even quoted the iconic line from Pirates of the Carribean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

Zer0🏳️‍🌈 @Zer0MainsRiley Today was the day Mrs. Heard ALMOST caught Captain Jack Sparrow Today was the day Mrs. Heard ALMOST caught Captain Jack Sparrow

Other Twitter users were more than pleased with the verdict, to say the least.

Pop culture is full of references for situations like this and the internet has not disappointed. Some were a little overwhelmed by the victory for Depp.

The memes that were originally birthed in the courtroom have been used again, to hilarious effect.

Alex Warren @alexwaarren I just saw a tweet saying “Johnny Depp will be having a mega pint today” and I’ve never loved something more on my life. I just saw a tweet saying “Johnny Depp will be having a mega pint today” and I’ve never loved something more on my life.

Perhaps everyone will be celebrating the victory.

There are just a few words that could sum up the trial, in the eyes of this Twitter user.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Johnny Depp after winning the trial Johnny Depp after winning the trial https://t.co/dtfpWIC3uy

The internet will continue to be ablaze with memes for a while now. The verdict was delivered and the trial is officially over, but Twitter never sleeps. Both Johnny and Amber will likely be reminded of the trial every time they visit social media over the next couple of weeks.

