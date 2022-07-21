Tabitha Brown x Target: Products, prices, release date and everything to know about the home collection 

Target is collaborating with actress Tabitha Brown to bring customers some vibrant home decor and other household items. The company announced four upcoming launches with the All Between Us star, back in May 2022.

The launch includes various home and pet items ranging from a $300 desk to $5 reusable tote bags. The home collection is the second launch, coming after the swimsuit collaboration that went live earlier this month. Everything in this launch will be available to buy both online and in offline stores from Saturday, August 6.

Target wants to create "inspirational" products in collaboration with Tabitha Brown

Target announced its upcoming partnership with Tabitha Brown in a newsletter released in May of this year. The newsletter revealed that the brand will launch limited editions of "apparel, swim and accessories, home and office, food and kitchenware" through the collaboration.

Jill Sando, the executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target, said:

“Tabitha Brown is known for being a beacon of positivity, making her the perfect partner to help Target continue providing inspirational, inclusive and affordable style for all."

She added:

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with Tabitha Brown for a number of years and are thrilled to take our relationship to the next level by partnering with her to introduce new limited-time collections that we know guests will love.”

Here is a detailed list of the products available in the home and pet collection that is currently listed on the website:

1) Wooden Desk with Carved Pattern- $300.00

2) Chairs in different patterns- $110 each

3) Ottoman in different patterns- $100 each

4) Metallic Textured Ceramic Accent Table Gold- $90

5) Round Striped Pet Bed- $20 to $50

6) Wall clock- $50

7) Large Palm Basket Black- $40

8) Textured Embossed Round Mirror Pink- $40

9) 24"x24" 'Hips Thighs & Fries' Framed Wall Art- $30

10) 3pc set Nesting Trays- $25

11) Ceramic Bowl Green- $20

12) 16"x20" Framed Dog Wall Art- $20

13) 4pk Candles Set- $20

14) Small Striped Basket- $20

15) Ceramic Dog Bookends- $20

16) 16"x20" 'You are Seen' Framed Wall Art- $20

17) Woven Palm Tote Handbag Black- $20

18) Decorative pillows- $15-$10 each

19) Rugs and door mats- $15 each

20) Wall Shelf White- $15

21) Ceramic Vase- $15

22) Footed Ceramic candles- $12 each

23) Ceramic Vase Gold- $10

24) Scented candles with lids- $10 each

25) Accessory pouches- $8 per set

26) Glass tumblers- $8 each

27) Coffee cups- $7 each

28) Pet tug rope toy- $7 -$5 each

29) Fabric tote bags in different prints- $5

30) Cover journals and file folders- $5

31) Pet accessory- $5

The items will be available for purchase in both online and offline stores from Saturday, August 6.

Target released the first collection from the collaboration of June 11

The first installation from the collaboration between Tabitha Brown and Target dropped on June 11. It contains a diverse collection of "swim and accessories items, with most pieces under $30 and an inclusive size range of XXS-4X."

The Outrighteous actress shared her vision behind the collaboration by saying:

“As a small-town girl, I grew up with big dreams and now, those dreams have become a reality. Target made me feel seen and created a safe space where I could be my authentic self."

She continued and said that to her, joy came from freedom and she was free to make decisions while designing the products for the partnership. Brown hopes to bring "joy, love and optimism" to the customer's life through her products.

Target also claims to be helping the black community through their REACH commitment, where they have promised to spend $2 billion on black-owned businesses by 2025.

