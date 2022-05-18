Target x Tabitha Brown collection: Release date, products, where to buy, price and all you need to know

American actress and social media personality Tabitha Brown is all set to launch her first collection with Target, her first clothing line, on June 11, 2022 in stores and online.

As per a press release, Brown's collection for Target will be available for a short span of time and include home and office items, apparel, food and kitchenware, swim and accessories items, entertainment, etc., which she has designed herself.

Speaking about it in a lengthy Instagram video, the 43-year-old star said:

"This is just so special to me because I went to school for fashion design and quit because I wanted to perform. I’m all about dressing the way I feel. I feel colorful, happy, and blessed I’m so excited. This represents me in so many ways and it reminds me of my mama because she likes to dress up.”

Target x Tabitha Brown collection: all you need to know

Tabitha Brown's collection will be available from June 11 and will include more than 75 products, like dresses, shirts, and other women's clothes and swimwear, as well as accessories such as hats, towels, purses, jewelry, and sunglasses.

Clothing sizes ranging from XXS to 4X will be available, with costs ranging from $10 to $44. According to Target, the majority of goods will be priced around $30.

In an interview with outlet USA Today, Brown revealed that her patrons will easily recognize her style, which will be filled with bright hues and bold patterns.

Ashlee Ibarrola @ashleeibarrola The new Tabitha Brown line coming to target is so perfect The new Tabitha Brown line coming to target is so perfect 😍 https://t.co/eNSYhdRjYj

"It represents me to a 'T.' Like when you see it, people will be like 'oh that's Tab."

The collection will also feature T-shirts, one with her famous greeting "Hello there," along with earrings shaped like her signature afro that she calls "Donna."

Tabitha Brown's upcoming collection will be different from her past collaborations

The Tabitha Brown for Target collection will be distinctive from the store's previous collaborations. Instead of releasing all the items at once, there will be four different collections, beginning with the June launch and continuing through May 2023.

Expressing her pleasure at working with Brown, Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target, said:

“Tabitha Brown is known for being a beacon of positivity, making her the perfect partner to help Target continue providing inspirational, inclusive and affordable style for all. We’ve had the pleasure of working with Tabitha for a number of years and are thrilled to take our relationship to the next level by partnering with her to introduce new limited-time collections that we know guests will love.”

Brown, who was voted one of TikTok's top ten creators in 2020 and has approximately 5 million TikTok followers, has worked with Target on social media content for over two years.

According to Target, the ongoing collaboration is one of the ways it is helping Black-owned businesses, and Black innovators and designers as part of its Racial Equity Action and Change pledge, which commenced in 2020.

