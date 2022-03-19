"Smart woman": Internet reacts to Rihanna shopping for baby clothes at Target

Rihanna stirred up the internet when she made her pregnancy announcement on January 31. Ever since, fans have been checking up on her moves as she flaunts her lifestyle as a mother-to-be.
In the latest news, the pop star was spotted at a Target store shopping for baby clothes in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 15. Considering Rihanna's $1.4 billion net worth, fans were shocked by her appearance at a local Westwood Target store, which is not a luxury store she frequents.
A few fans loved her down-to-earth approach and considered it a smart move. One fan pointed out that she is a "Smart Woman."
Fan reactions to Rihanna's Target shopping spree
Followers were surprised as well as delighted to see the fashion mogul on a shopping spree at the Target store. They appreciated her move to shop at the store and thought it was brilliant of her to do so.
A few fans "loved" seeing the fashion mogul at the target store:
A few eagled-eye fans were quick to notice the Barbadian buying a coral dress, which could have been a hint of a "baby girl" and a "gender reveal."
A few fans speculated that this might just be a ruse, and the baby might not be a girl. According to the Target website, the "Cat and Jack" dress bought by Rihanna is worth $18.
The star was spotted with her close friend and model Sita Abellan, and the two later went out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi.
More about Rihanna's dinner look
The 34-year-old actor rocked another maternity look, and this time, it was more traditional. She was wearing a powder-blue colored hoodie concealing her baby bump, unlike many other bold looks we have seen covering the star since her pregnancy announcement.
The Diamond singer was wearing a vibrant hoodie which had the quote "Living the dream" printed on the colorful depiction of the city skyline. According to Rock The Bells, the hoodie was made by @shirtkingphade, a graffiti artist from New York popular for streetwear clothes.
The Umbrella songstress kept it short and sweet as she was spotted wearing a sparkly leather mini skirt, which showcased her legs. It is from the label, The Attico.
The Fenty Universe founder matched the fit with a pair of Amina Muaddi heels that were in a metallic purple colorway and wrapped around her ankles. Later in the evening, she wore a shearling jacket by Walter Van Beirendonck. The businesswoman accessorized her look with a vintage Fendi bag and a pair of crystal fringer earrings from Alessandra Rich's label.