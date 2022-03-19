"Smart woman": Internet reacts to Rihanna shopping for baby clothes at Target

Rihanna stirred up the internet when she made her pregnancy announcement on January 31. Ever since, fans have been checking up on her moves as she flaunts her lifestyle as a mother-to-be.

In the latest news, the pop star was spotted at a Target store shopping for baby clothes in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 15. Considering Rihanna's $1.4 billion net worth, fans were shocked by her appearance at a local Westwood Target store, which is not a luxury store she frequents.

A few fans loved her down-to-earth approach and considered it a smart move. One fan pointed out that she is a "Smart Woman."

star girl 🌟 @69moonbby @MUGLERMIND smart woman if u ask me. expensive baby clothes just for them to not fit in a year? or maybe even 6 months @MUGLERMIND smart woman if u ask me. expensive baby clothes just for them to not fit in a year? or maybe even 6 months

Fan reactions to Rihanna's Target shopping spree

Followers were surprised as well as delighted to see the fashion mogul on a shopping spree at the Target store. They appreciated her move to shop at the store and thought it was brilliant of her to do so.

daniela🤎 @lelalela000 I’m sorry what’s wrong with Rihanna buying baby clothes at Target??? they have cute affordable stuff, she’s smart I’m sorry what’s wrong with Rihanna buying baby clothes at Target??? they have cute affordable stuff, she’s smart

Tabitha. @TabithaRanae Pop Base @PopBase Rihanna shopping at Target for baby clothes, seemingly including a dress. Rihanna shopping at Target for baby clothes, seemingly including a dress. https://t.co/OsISBSUbm2 While other celebs waste money on baby designer clothes that will only fit for 2 weeks, Rihanna is shopping at target like she got some sense 🥺 I love her twitter.com/popbase/status… While other celebs waste money on baby designer clothes that will only fit for 2 weeks, Rihanna is shopping at target like she got some sense 🥺 I love her twitter.com/popbase/status…

Nico @ThinkImBigNeek Pop Base @PopBase Rihanna shopping at Target for baby clothes, seemingly including a dress. Rihanna shopping at Target for baby clothes, seemingly including a dress. https://t.co/OsISBSUbm2 Rihanna is just like us! We love a good target moment twitter.com/PopBase/status… Rihanna is just like us! We love a good target moment twitter.com/PopBase/status…

your new favorite comedian @kaichoyce Why is anyone surprised that Rihanna would buy baby clothes at target? It's dumb as hell to buy designer clothes for babies since they grow out of it in three seconds Why is anyone surprised that Rihanna would buy baby clothes at target? It's dumb as hell to buy designer clothes for babies since they grow out of it in three seconds

🌙 @PrincessTaurus_ Worried about Rihanna buying baby clothes from target. She smart Worried about Rihanna buying baby clothes from target. She smart

Not a BirdApp Honey @LadySideshow Y’all mad Rihanna got her baby clothes from target but if she was buying Gucci onesies y’all would say it’s a waste of money Y’all mad Rihanna got her baby clothes from target but if she was buying Gucci onesies y’all would say it’s a waste of money

✨ Deena Jones’ Audacity 💋 @Dangerous_mind Pop Base @PopBase Rihanna shopping at Target for baby clothes, seemingly including a dress. Rihanna shopping at Target for baby clothes, seemingly including a dress. https://t.co/OsISBSUbm2 The comments are really assuming Rihanna wouldn’t shop at Target for her baby. First of all Target has cute baby clothes and I think she’s smart enough to realize that the baby is gonna grow out of it in two seconds. twitter.com/popbase/status… The comments are really assuming Rihanna wouldn’t shop at Target for her baby. First of all Target has cute baby clothes and I think she’s smart enough to realize that the baby is gonna grow out of it in two seconds. twitter.com/popbase/status…

A few fans "loved" seeing the fashion mogul at the target store:

Kaleenia @KLQuartermaine Who cares if Rihanna is buying baby clothes at target that makes me love her more. Who cares if Rihanna is buying baby clothes at target that makes me love her more.

💝😏 becca @ayefuckface I love that Rihanna went shopping for baby clothes at target in a beautiful pair of heals. She’s such a vibe I love that Rihanna went shopping for baby clothes at target in a beautiful pair of heals. She’s such a vibe

A few eagled-eye fans were quick to notice the Barbadian buying a coral dress, which could have been a hint of a "baby girl" and a "gender reveal."

Lilian Chan @bestgug Pregnant Rihanna shops for baby clothes at Target! She gets thrifty at budget store in LA... and sparks speculation she's expecting a girl as she picks up an $18 DRESS Pregnant Rihanna shops for baby clothes at Target! She gets thrifty at budget store in LA... and sparks speculation she's expecting a girl as she picks up an $18 DRESS https://t.co/kyYt4StcGq

j @cbsznn rihanna really did her gender reveal by shopping in the girl’s section at target, she’s brilliant. rihanna really did her gender reveal by shopping in the girl’s section at target, she’s brilliant.

Tinkerson @tinkerson21 Rihanna bought this dress at target. Should I buy it too? Rihanna bought this dress at target. Should I buy it too? https://t.co/VIot3TwETl

NOIR ONLINE @noironlineorg_



Rihanna was spotted out shopping at a local Target this week! Fellow shoppers say they witnessed the mother to be place a small orange dress in her shopping cart



( 📸: MOTHERRihanna was spotted out shopping at a local Target this week! Fellow shoppers say they witnessed the mother to be place a small orange dress in her shopping cart( 📸: @Shutterstock MOTHER ❤️Rihanna was spotted out shopping at a local Target this week! Fellow shoppers say they witnessed the mother to be place a small orange dress in her shopping cart 👀( 📸: @Shutterstock ) https://t.co/F26Bs84mGM

A few fans speculated that this might just be a ruse, and the baby might not be a girl. According to the Target website, the "Cat and Jack" dress bought by Rihanna is worth $18.

d 𐐪𐑂 @DULCEGRLD something is telling me that Rihanna shopping in Target for baby’s dresses is nothing but a ploy to throw the gp off and make everyone think that she’s having a girl, when she’s really having a boy. something is telling me that Rihanna shopping in Target for baby’s dresses is nothing but a ploy to throw the gp off and make everyone think that she’s having a girl, when she’s really having a boy.

The star was spotted with her close friend and model Sita Abellan, and the two later went out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi.

More about Rihanna's dinner look

FentyStats.com @FentyStats Rihanna was spotted at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Monday night (March 14). Rihanna was spotted at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Monday night (March 14). https://t.co/RhuqNmKrNv

The 34-year-old actor rocked another maternity look, and this time, it was more traditional. She was wearing a powder-blue colored hoodie concealing her baby bump, unlike many other bold looks we have seen covering the star since her pregnancy announcement.

The Diamond singer was wearing a vibrant hoodie which had the quote "Living the dream" printed on the colorful depiction of the city skyline. According to Rock The Bells, the hoodie was made by @shirtkingphade, a graffiti artist from New York popular for streetwear clothes.

Rihanna Coverage @RihannaCoverage

: rihanna.my.id/l/78998 [New Photos] Rihanna heads to Giorgio Baldi Restaurant in Santa Monica - March 15, 2022 [New Photos] Rihanna heads to Giorgio Baldi Restaurant in Santa Monica - March 15, 2022📷: rihanna.my.id/l/78998 https://t.co/j6fgIqR7r8

The Umbrella songstress kept it short and sweet as she was spotted wearing a sparkly leather mini skirt, which showcased her legs. It is from the label, The Attico.

The Fenty Universe founder matched the fit with a pair of Amina Muaddi heels that were in a metallic purple colorway and wrapped around her ankles. Later in the evening, she wore a shearling jacket by Walter Van Beirendonck. The businesswoman accessorized her look with a vintage Fendi bag and a pair of crystal fringer earrings from Alessandra Rich's label.

Edited by Ravi Iyer