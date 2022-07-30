"No excuse to cruelly mock an animal": Gordon Ramsay slammed over selecting a lamb to slaughter in TikTok video 

Gordon Ramsay is receiving immense backlash after posting a TikTok video of himself choosing a lamb to slaughter. While it seems like the celebrity chef attempted to create a hilarious video, his comment section was filled with displeased netizens calling him out for killing lambs.

In Ramsay's latest TikTok, he can be seen in a pen full of little lambs. He goes on to say “yummy, yummy” while trying to select which young lamb to kill. As the chef climbs over the fence into the pen, he can be heard saying in the 28-second clip:

“Yummy, yum, yum, yum, yum. Which one’s going in the oven first?”

The chef then goes on to point at one of the animals and claims “you.”

As the lambs scurry away in fear, he concludes the video by saying, “Oven Time.”

Ramsay captioned the video:

“The lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video.”

The easter egg-filled caption refers to the chef’s 2006 episode of Hell’s Kitchen where he was seen shouting profanities at the contestant chefs and yelling, “Where is the lamb sauce?”

Although a few netizens found the latest TikTok video to be funny, many expressed concerns over the baby animals being killed.

MrsMarvelous - #PierrePoilievreForPM @MrsMarvelous3 Gordon Ramsay causes outrage as he gleefully selects a lamb to kill Im not vegan, but no excuse to cruelly mock an animal you will slaughter. Plus killing babies animals like lambs and calves, it's just beyond sick. My heart hurtsGordon Ramsay causes outrage as he gleefully selects a lamb to kill mol.im/a/11061427 via @DailyMailCeleb Im not vegan, but no excuse to cruelly mock an animal you will slaughter. Plus killing babies animals like lambs and calves, it's just beyond sick. My heart hurts 💔 Gordon Ramsay causes outrage as he gleefully selects a lamb to kill mol.im/a/11061427 via @DailyMailCeleb

Gordon Ramsay has amassed over 33.3 million followers and over 518.1 million likes on his official TikTok handle. At the time of writing this article, his video had been viewed over 8.1 million times.

Netizens react to Gordon Ramsay’s latest TikTok video

Some critics of the video wondered whether this was Ramsay’s response to popular internet celebrity That Vegan Teacher, who had slammed the celebrity chef in 2021 for killing animals. That Vegan Teacher had addressed Ramsay in a video where she sang:

“Eating animals is wrong, Gordon Ramsay. Hurting animals is wrong, Gordon Ramsay. Share this song, Gordon Ramsay.”

Although many assumed that this was Ramsay’s attempt to take a dig at his internet rival, Ramsay had already responded to That Vegan Teacher in the past. He duetted the clip of her criticizing him and paired it with a footage of him consuming a hamburger.

It remains unclear whether Ramsay was going to slaughter a baby lamb in all seriousness. Nonetheless, netizens did not appreciate the video. A few comments under the video read:

Comments under the TikTok video (Image via gordonramsayofficial/TikTok)

Comments under the TikTok video (Image via gordonramsayofficial/TikTok)

Comments under the TikTok video (Image via gordonramsayofficial/TikTok)

Has Gordon Ramsay been accused of animal cruelty in the past?

Although the celebrity chef has been cooking meat since his appearance on television, he has not been called out too often for animal cruelty.

However, in 2013 he came under fire after a fois gras factory which supplied to Ramsay’s restaurants was exposed for their “shocking cruelty.” It was uncovered that thousands of ducks were being force-fed through steel tubes at the factory.

The chef supporting the factory seemed incredibly ironic, especially since Ramsay had condemned the slaughter of sharks in the past.

In a 2011 film titled Shark Bait, the chef had described the cruelty of the shark industry to be “sick” and “barbaric,” before going on to encourage people not to buy shark fin soup.

