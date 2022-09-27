Hell’s Kitchen 2022 (season 21): How will teams be divided on Gordon Ramsay’s show? Format explored

Gordan Ramsey is back with another season of Hell’s Kitchen, but this time around, it matters how old you are. In the upcoming season of the long-running culinary competition, things are going to be a little different. Chef Ramsey is used to turning the heat up in his kitchen and he’s ready to take it up a notch.

In Hell’s Kitchen season 21, it’s a Battle of the Ages as contestants will be divided into teams based on their age.

Fox’s press release for the show reads:

"FOX has ordered two additional seasons of the Gordon Ramsay hit culinary competition series HELL’S KITCHEN, renewing the show for its 21st and 22nd seasons. In the long-running series, aspiring chefs are put through an intense culinary academy to prove they have the endurance and skill to compete in the competition each week. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue until one is named winner."

Hell’s Kitchen will premiere on September 29, 2022, at 8 pm ET on FOX.

It’s newbies vs. seasoned chefs on Hell’s Kitchen season 21

Each season, chefs are divided into two teams that they compete in until only the top five or six contestants remain. Over the years, there have only been two seasons prior to season 21 where the criteria for how the teams were formed have been different.

In seasons 1 and 18, Hell’s Kitchen showcased a battle of the sexes where the female chefs were on one team and the male chefs were on the other. The two teams competed in intense challenges including meal preparation, taste tests, signature dish cook-offs, and service challenges.

Hell’s Kitchen season 21 brings about a change in how the teams are formed for the third time ever on the show. 18 contestants set to participate will be grouped based on their age.

The Chefs will be divided into two teams, 40-Somethings that will make up the blue team, and 20-Somethings that will be in the red. As per the format for the upcoming season, the lineup will consist of chefs only in their 20s and 40s.

Meet the teams

The Red team consists of contestants in their 20s, who are comparatively less experienced than the opposition team, but equally talented. The 9 chefs who are set to go up against the “Oldies” are Alejandro Najar, Alyssa Osinga, Brett Binninger-Schwartz, Cheyenne Nichols, Dafne Mejia, Ileana D’Silva, Sakari Smithwick, Sommer Sellers, and Vlad Briantsev.

The Blue will see experienced chefs in their 40s battle it out in the kitchen. The team will include Abe Sanchez, Alex Belew, Billy Trudsoe, Charlene Sherman, Mindy Livengood, Nicole Gomez, O’Shay Lolley, Tara Ciannella, and Zeus Gordiany.

The contestants will compete in these teams until only six of them remain. From then on, they will disregard their team colors and compete in black aprons individually.

Hell’s Kitchen season 21 is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith and Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen, and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.

The show will also be available to stream on Hulu post-premiere.

