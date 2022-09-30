"Has she watched the show?": Fans slam Nicole Gomez for serving bagged pasta to Chef Gordon Ramsay on Hell's Kitchen

Hell's Kitchen aired its Season 21 premiere on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 8 pm ET on Fox. The episode witnessed contestants showcasing their best culinary skills in order to win the coveted title, a grand cash prize and a dream job at one of Gordon Ramsay's restaurant chains. Throughout the show, the contestants were given tough challenges and punishments to test their limits.

While the premiere episode saw many delicious dishes, Nicole Gomez's pasta didn't work well. She didn't make her pasta or the sauce on her own. She used bagged pasta and canned tomatoes for the same. Fans slammed the contestant for not cooking her own dish, even while having 45 minutes to do the same. One tweeted:

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner."

The synopsis further reads:

"At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000 and the coveted title of HELL’S KITCHEN winner."

Fans slam Hell's Kitchen contestant Nicole for not making her own pasta

On tonight's episode of Hell's Kitchen, the contestants were given a total of 45 minutes to complete a dish inspired by their hometown. The teams were divided into youngsters and oldies and after brief introductions were asked to cook their best dishes for a good lead.

The contestants could receive a maximum score of 5. A member from each team will be picked against each other and by the end of tasting, whichever team has the highest total will win. The chefs used a variety of ingredients to make their dishes in an effort to impress judge Gordon Ramsay. However, not everyone could come up with their best work.

Nicole Gomez didn't make use of her 45 minutes to cook her own dish. She used bagged pasta and canned tomatoes to make her pasta dish. Chef Gordon Ramsay slammed her for not making her own pasta, or even worse, not even her own sauce. Moreover, the taste didn't live up as compared to other dishes presented. This left the contestant with a score of 1 out of 5, which brought the team to a low score.

Fans slammed the Hell's Kitchen contestant for not making her own dish. Check out what they have to say.

More details about the series explored

This specific installment of the reality cooking competition is called Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages. Previous seasons have seen contestants under the age range of 25. This time, however, contestants are between the age group of 25 to 40 years old. The series divided them into two groups - the Blue team included people in their 40s while the Red Team has contestants in their 20s.

Many professional chefs and celebrities are also set to grace the show. Check out who all are making an appearance to judge and taste the dishes.

Chefs - Michael Cimarusti, Stephanie Lizard, David Myers, Nancy Silverton, Curtis Stone, Vinny Dotolo & Jon Shook, and many others.

Guest celebrities - Eric McCormack, Harlee Matlin, Ebony Hawk, Gene Simons, DAnny Trejo, Cheryl Hines, and Rachael Harris, among others.

Season 20 of Hell's Kitchen aired last year throughout the summer. The production process for this season began soon after the previous installment's finale following a two-week quarantine. The competition is set to be even more interesting.

Hell's Kitchen is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Ramsay, Kent Weed, Arthur Smith, Kenny Rosen, and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers of the show.

