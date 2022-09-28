Who is Billy Trudeau from Hell's Kitchen 2022 (season 21)? Chef was a 3-sport athlete in senior year

Chef Billy Trudeau, who was a three-sport athlete in senior year, is all set to showcase his culinary skills in the new season of Hell's Kitchen 2022. Gordon Ramsey’s show will air on September 29, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on Fox.

The new season will feature 18 contestants split into two groups. 40-somethings will be on the Blue team and 20-somethings on the Red team. In season 21 of Hell's Kitchen, contestants will engage in an intense cook-off for a job as head chef at one of Gordon’s flagship restaurants.

The reality competition cooking show, which first premiered on FOX on May 30, 2005, was also hosted by Gordon.

Billy Trudeau auditioned for one of the earlier seasons of Hell's Kitchen but did not make the cut

Hell's Kitchen contestant Billy Trudeau is an executive chef located in Melbourne, Florida. Originally from Chestertown, New York, he was a three-sport athlete in North Warren, Chestertown.

During his time there, he played basketball, football, and baseball. In his senior year, his basketball team won the Section II title and he scored over 1,000 points in his career. As per New Jersey News, he said:

“I scored my 1,000th 3 at the end of half-time during a Section II game at the Civic Center. So, yeah, even though I’m playing Tidleywink, I’m in it to win.”

Billy has been cooking since he was 13 years old. He started off with burgers, hot dogs, and ice cream. As per his website btrues.com, he "has worked for decades and has mastered the art of cooking gourmet cuisine for the finest of establishments.”

The Hell's Kitchen contestant has managed culinary teams at several restaurants and now remains one of the nation’s top chefs in Brevard County.

He moved to Florida with his wife and worked as an executive chef at Ocean 302 in Melbourne Beach, Florida, in 2021. However, he left that job after nine months due to a “soft breakup” with the management. Since then, he has been preparing for Hell’s Kitchen.

He said:

“I just said, heck with it, I’m going to Hell’s Kitchen. I hope this works out. Fingers crossed, I’m praying.”

Bill had auditioned for the cooking competition in one of its earlier seasons but was not selected. He tried his luck again while visiting family in the Adirondacks last summer.

He shot a three-minute audition video for Hell’s Kitchen while sitting at Albany International Airport.

Finally, after “a very grueling six or seven-month process” of interviews and auditions, Billy got selected for the show. He will be a member of the Blue team in the reality series. Speaking about his reaction after learning he had been selected as a contestant, he said:

“I just went crazy. I lost it. I was like wow, this is just amazing. Twenty-five plus career as a chef, and then all of a sudden I get to work on my idol.”

Billy is super excited to be a part of Hell's Kitchen. In a preview clip of the show, sous-chef Jason Santos describes Trudeau as a “big rhinoceros running through the kitchen.” He also mentioned that he "has a larger-than-life personality."

Tune in on Fox on Thursday to watch the cook-off between the contestants on Hell’s Kitchen.

