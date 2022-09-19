Designing Miami 2022 (season 1): Meet the interior designer couple

Designing Miami is set to premiere on the popular streaming platform that brought the audience shows such as Love is Blind, and Dated and Related. In the upcoming Netflix show, interior designers Eilyn and Ray Jimenez are on a mission to leave Miami prettier than they found it.

While the two have opposite esthetics, together they’ll design dreamy houses for the residents of South Florida.

Netflix’s Tudum said about the show:

"The show will give viewers a glimpse into how the design power couple juggles their deep-pocketed clients, a staff of young designers, their close-knit families and their relationship with each other. Working with family isn’t always easy, but the stylish duo manages to pull it off with a healthy sense of humor."

Designing Miami is set to premiere on September 21 on Netflix.

Meet the power couple on a mission to transform Miami in Designing Miami

It is often said that there should be a work-life balance, but what do you do when you work with your life partner? It might be a mess, but not always. As part of Designing Miami, Ray and Eilyn are here to show the world that couples can work together and not kill each other.

In the trailer, the duo is seen having a fun time and bouncing jokes off of each other. The Designing Miami couple owns two different interior design companies and are competitors.

Ray said:

"Eilyn, she’s my competitor, I want to rip her to shreds."

Ray Jimenez

Ray is the founder of Raymond Nicolas, which specializes in the “diverse and intrinsic” world of architecture and interior design. His approach to interior design is very maximalist. Ray recognized his passion for a varied esthetic towards design at a very young age, which led him to enroll in a bachelor’s program of Fine Arts in Interior Design.

Ray’s LinkedIn bio reads:

"Whilst continuing to hone in and work on my craft, I now look to act as a creative agent of change, using my platform and notoriety to amplify the creative minority voice."

Ray’s company combines architecture, interior design, and fashion services “under one roof.” In an interview with Medium, he said:

"By having these three pillars of RAYMOND NICOLAS, our clients can live, use, wear, and truly believe in our design house. The entire team has a passion to create and we bring it to our customers through three well-executed divisions of our business."

As part of the interview, Ray spoke about Eilyn and called her his biggest supporter and cheerleader. He went on to say that she is his “soulmate” and best friend and that he would not have been where he is today without her.

Eilyn Jimenez

Eilyn is the founder and creative director of Sire Designs, based in Miami. Her approach to design is minimalistic with a “clean esthetic.” The interior designer is known for her imaginative interiors, attention to detail, and commitment to her clients. Eilyn believes that her designs are timeless and not led by trends.

In an interview with Rue Daily, the Designing Miami host said that growing up, she was always rearranging her furniture and was drawn to more “mature esthetics.” She further spoke about her “lightbulb” moment and said:

"By my second year in the business program, I became friends with the son of the dean of the architecture program and was curious to see what architecture was all about. That’s when I immediately fell in love with design and switched career paths."

She continued:

"While studying architecture I was always drawn to how the interiors of spaces were being used and began creating design concepts for the interiors of my architecture projects, even though interior design was not part of my assignments."

In the Designing Miami trailer, the couple spoke about being partners and competitors at the same time and Eilyn said that they both need to put in as much effort as possible. The duo has completely opposite tastes and approaches to design, and Ray called Eilyn’s suggestions “boring.”

The Netflix couple's collective goal is to be top designers in Miami and around the world.

