What is Netflix’s new show Dated and Related Season 1 all about? Release date, format, trailer, and more

Dated and Related, Netflix's latest reality dating show, is ready to leave viewers in awe of relationships, both familial and romantic. The show will feature 16 singles, all sibling pairs, in a lavish villa in the South of France.

Essentially, these contestants will date in front of their possibly protective siblings. They'll come in pairs and will hopefully leave in pairs as well. The tricky part is that they'll try and find love in front of their brothers and sisters, and that's just uncomfortable.

Guiding them through the process of finding love on air is someone who has been through the process herself. Joining Dated and Related as host will be Melinda Berry, who previously appeared on Too Hot to Handle.

The synopsis of the show reads:

“Imagine having to think about your sibling dating - how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are. In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together."

It continues:

“Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell.”

Dated and Related will air on September 2 at 3 am ET on Netflix.

What to expect from Netflix's latest reality dating show Dated and Related?

The reality dating show is the equivalent of third-wheeling on your sibling's date. Dated and Related will put single sibling pairs in a villa in the South of France as they attempt to find love and win $100,000 in the process.

The show will make for awkward dinner conversations, uncomfortable sleeping situations, and, most of all, possible obstacles in someone's fairytale love story. Claws will come out, as will the urge to protect each other. Will these siblings find love, or will they head home empty-handed?

The show is different than most dating shows as it not only has the potential to form new relationships but can also be catastrophic for the siblings. Much like dating shows such as Love is Blind or Too Hot to Handle, these contestants will have to complete multiple challenges and double dates to find "the one" and win the big cash prize.

The trailer for Dated and Related gives the viewers a sneak peek of the awkwardness that the show has in store for contestants and viewers.

One male contestant said:

"I don't think any of these guys are good enough for my sister."

It also shows siblings going on double dates and witnessing each other bring their A-game to impress prospective suitors. As uncomfortable as the show might be for some contestants, it is a show about love, and with love comes heartbreak.

In an emotional confessional, Corrina Roppo says:

"There has to be someone out there that wants to be with me as much as I want to be with them.”

Towards the end of the trailer, host Melinda Berry from Too Hot to Handle asks if siblings could be the answer to finding true love. Well, only time will tell.

Melinda isn't a stranger to finding love under unconventional circumstances and having 14 siblings herself, nor is she a stranger to family drama, making her the perfect host for this dating show.

Edited by Piyush Bisht