5 reality shows like Indian Matchmaking on Netflix

Indian Matchmaking is an Indian reality show that premiered on Netflix in July 2020. Produced by Smriti Mundhra, the series takes a traditional approach to dating and matchmaking to match eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. The eight-episode long second season of the show premiered on August 10. In addition, the series was renewed for a third season in March 2022.

The reality show features Sima Taparia, a globally recognized marriage consultant from Mumbai, who helps modern Indian singletons around the globe in finding better halves based on their personalities, family demands, and long-term life goals. The show also provides an insight into how Indian arranged marriages work.

Dating and matchmaking reality shows are arguably the most popular format of reality shows. If you're somebody who enjoys watching reality shows that focus on people going on dates, finding love, and getting married in lavish weddings, you're in the right place.

Take a look at some of the best dating reality shows available on Netflix you can watch alongside Indian Matchmaking.

Love is Blind, Love on the Spectrum, and 3 other dating reality shows like Indian Matchmaking

1) Love is Blind

Created by Chris Coelen, the dating reality show premiered on Netflix in February 2020. Produced by Kinetic Content, the show follows fifteen men and fifteen women from the same metropolitan area, as they go on blind dates for 10 days in purpose-built isolation pods, where they can only talk to each other through a speaker but cannot see each other.

At the end of the 10 days, participants must either get engaged to someone or exit the show. After getting engaged, the couple finally meet in person, and spend time with each other for three weeks, during which they also need to prepare for their wedding. At the altar, each participant decides whether to get married or not.

The second season premiered in February 2022. The third season of the hit dating reality show has already been shot. Netflix renewed the show for a fourth and fifth season in March. Two couples from each of the two seasons are still together, which means there is some success to this formula apart from being an entertaining watch.

2) Dating Around

The show is the first original dating series that Netflix has produced. Created by Chris Culvenor and directed by James Adolphus and Wylda Bayron, the show premiered in February 2019.

Each episode of the show follows an individual going on five blind dates. The show features a diverse group of people from various races and sexual orientations. After all five dates, the individual selects the person with whom they'd like to go on a second date.

The second season of this inclusive show premiered in June 2020. If you want to see couples meet each other for the first time and experience first-date awkwardness, then this show is for you.

3) What the Love! with Karan Johar

The dating reality show features Karan Johar using his matchmaking skills to help six singletons find love. The show premiered on Netflix in January 2020.

Karan Johar acted as the cupid for six singletons by arranging makeovers and heart-to-heart sessions to set them up with a suitable match. He deals with their insecurities and guides and grooms them so that they can be confident to acknowledge their strengths. The show also contains an episode on LGBTQ people.

If you want to see people getting help from celebrities to find true love within themselves and others, then this show is for you.

4) Love on the Spectrum

Created by Cian O'Clery, this Australian dating reality show premiered on ABC in November 2019. It began streaming on Netflix in July 2020. The second season of the show premiered in May 2021. The massive success of the series led to the premiere of an American version of the show, titled Love on the Spectrum U.S., in May 2022.

The show follows a group of young people on the autism spectrum as they enter the dating world to find true love. Their dating journeys also offer a view into life on the spectrum as the participants learn how to navigate the dating scene, love, and relationships under the guidance of specialists.

This entertaining cum heartwarming show does not stray from its initial focus and does justice to the inclusivity of people on the spectrum. Apart from finding true love on the show, the participants also form long-lasting friendships with like-minded people.

5) Say I Do

This reality show, from the creators of Queer Eye, features a team of three professionals in the fields of interior design, fashion, and cuisine, Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen, and Gabriele Bertaccini respectively, who help participants surprise their partner with a dream wedding in less than a week. The eight-episode long first season premiered on Netflix in July 2020.

Each episode of the show features a couple overcoming their obstacles, ranging from financial struggles to the loss of a loved one, and ultimately getting their dream wedding. A through and through celebration of love, the show also has some gorgeous weddings.

If you want to experience the roller-coaster of emotions associated with weddings and witness happy endings multiple times over, then this show is definitely for you.

