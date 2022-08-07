Indian Matchmaking Season 2: Who is Sima Taparia? 

After the fantastic success of Indian Matchmaking Season 1, 'Sima Taparia from Mumbai' (as she introduces herself in the show) is back to finding suitable matches for her clients. Season 2 of this 'famous' matchmaking reality show will be released on Netflix on August 10 at 3 am ET.

Fans will see some old faces returning this season along with our favorite matchmaker Sima Taparia, who grew to fame in 2018 with Indian Matchmaking and earned a notable mention in the New York Times, Washington Post, LA Times, South China Morning Post and more such publications. Taparia is a well-known matchmaker for India's high-profile Marwari and Gujarati families.

Who is Sima Taparia? The marriage broker is set to appear in Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking

Born to the famous industrial legend Late Shri Rameshchandra Lahoti of Gulbarga, Sima could easily recall relationships around her from a young age. She married Anup Taparia at 19. At the time, Anup owned an industrial group in Mumbai which dealt with hand tools, magnets, textiles, pharmaceuticals and exports.

Because of her marriage to an orthodox Marwari family, Sima had to face a lot of career related restrictions.

In 1993, Sima founded and acted as the Charter President of a Maheshwari women's organization called Deepsakhi. The organization is currently located in South Mumbai and has 125 members. In 2018, 80 members of the club rallied together to form a brand new club called DS Novue.

Taparia is also a member of the Rotary club and has served as the President of the Ruchika club. For the unversed, Sima always had a knack of figuring out relationship between the two members within minutes, without knowing the details She used her gift to start her own matchmaking service to help eligible boys and girls get married. Speaking about the same, she said:

"Marriage isn’t just about two individuals and families coming together but also about fusion of minds where they complement each other"

She initially started with a casual approach but later turned serious after her friends suggested she take on the opportunity professionally. Today, Taparia has clients from many countries like the USA, UK, Hong Kong, Thailand, Australia, Singapore, South Africa, Nigeria, etc.

In 2017, Sima featured in a Tribeca Film Festival award-winning Netflix documentary titled A Suitable Girl.

Speaking about her matchmaking services fees, Sima in an interview with Condé Nast Traveller India said:

"In India when I meet clients they usually have a working wedding budget in mind. So based on that golden number, I quote my price that I charge as a lump sum."

As per the information available on her website, Sima treats every high-profile matchmaking case in a 'very personalized manner' as family members do not wish to publish bio-data virtually.

About Indian Matchmaking Season 2

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 will feature Nadia, Aparna and Pradhyuman returning to Netflix screens. While Nadia and Aparna are still searching for love, Pradhyuman will be seen introducing his girlfriend to his family and friends.

Akshay, Viral, Arshneel, Shital and Vinesh will appear on the show for the first time and can be seen telling Sima all about their requirements for a suitable partner.

To recap, Sima was unable to find matches for any of her clients in Season 1 of Indian Matchmaking. So fans will have to wait until August 10 to see if she finds any partners for her clients this time.

