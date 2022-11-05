Who is Amrit Kapai? Meet the attorney from Bravo’s Family Karma season 3

Bravo’s reality TV series, Family Karma, is all set to return with its latest season next week. One of the major storylines of the new installment will be Amrit Kapai’s wedding.

Amrit, a successful attorney from Chicago, got engaged in season 2 to his long-time boyfriend Nicholas Kouchoukos. While his parents were supportive of his decision, his now-late grandmother was seen as disappointed when Amrit came out to her.

In season 3, Amrit will be seen preparing for a big Indian gay wedding while facing challenges within his community. His bio on Bravo’s site reads:

“Amrit and his fiancé, Nicholas, prepare to tie the knot in the first elaborate Indian gay wedding in their community, but first they must overcome the challenges that come with planning an interracial same-sex marriage."

It continues,

"As pressure mounts, both Amrit and Nicholas seek comfort and help from their friends to make the wedding feel like their own. Professionally, Amrit is making momentous strides in his career as an attorney.”

Amrit Kapai is also an entrepreneur

Amrit Kapai’s personal life is set to enter a new phase in Bravo’s Family Karma season 3. The show will also showcase his striving career as an attorney as well as an entrepreneur. He runs an online clothing company with co-star Vishal Parvani.

The duo’s business label is called UDP, aka Underwear Dance Party, which sells men’s briefs and boxers.

According to Amrit’s LinkedIn, he is a senior associate at Goldstein and McClintock LLLP. He had earlier worked in the same company as an associate from 2011 to 2013. Amrit then joined Mayer Brown as a Litigation Attorney and worked there from 2015 to 2017. In September 2017, he rejoined Goldstein and McClintock LLLP and has been working at the company since.

Amrit’s educational background is pretty impressive. He studied J.D. Law from Washington University at St. Louis School of Law. Prior to that, he graduated with a B.A. History/Economics from Emory University. Amrit also holds a degree in British Contemporary Politics and History from the University of Oxford.

Overall, Amrit, who is of Indian descent, is an entrepreneur, attorney, and reality TV star. While Family Karma will feature his wedding in season 3, Amrit tied the knot with Nicholas on April 3, 2022. They had a stunning and elaborate ceremony in Georgia.

Speaking about the challenges he faced while planning his wedding, he told Page Six:

“We had a lot of odds stacked against us. I would say the hardest part was just the culture clash. It’s not two Indian guys getting married. It’s a white guy with a Christian faith and I’m an Indian guy with a Hindu religion.”

Amrit continued:

“It was tough and there were very many moments — as viewers will see throughout the season — where I was just ready to throw my hands up in the air.”

When will Family Karma season 3 air on Bravo?

Season 3 of Family Karma will air on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET on Bravo.

The official synopsis of Family Karma season 3 reads:

“Family Karma is an intimate look at seven Indian-American friends navigating life, love and careers while balancing the cultural traditions and expectations of their traditional parents and grandparents.”

It will feature seven main cast members, including Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Rish Karam, and Vishal Parvani.

