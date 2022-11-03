What time will Winter House season 2 episode 4 air on Bravo? Tom(s) arrive in Stowe, and more

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are all set to arrive in Stowe, Vermont, on the upcoming episode of Winter House, which will see the group participate in the Arctic Games and get involved in a lot of drama.

Winter House season 2, episode 4 will air on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. After a major blowout between Craig Conover and Luke Gulbranson previously, the cast will not be seen getting involved in any fights in the upcoming episode.

Viewers may not see any major drama playing in episode 4 but can expect tension between exes and couples. The main cast members of the Bravo show include Amanda Batula, Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Luke Gulbranson, Jason Cameron, Ciara Miller, and Austen Kroll, alongside friends Rachel Clark, Jessica Stocker, and Kory Keefer.

What to expect from Winter House season 2 episode 4?

The upcoming episode of Winter House season 2 will begin with Austen apologizing to his ex Ciara for his past behavior. In a preview, the latter was seen feeling awkward with Austen’s public apology. She mentioned that he had already apologized when she came to Charleston and would not want to go back and forth with him.

Austen later had a chat with Ciara, where he apologized once again for mistreating her in the past and breaking her heart. In response, she said:

“You are a good person. I want people to see that. And I feel like you need to get and be in therapy or whatever you need to do in order to really work on that. And like nurture these relationships that are important to you.”

Paige later warned Ciara not to get close to Austen as he might hurt her again. During the group’s outdoor activity, he confessed to the guys that he has a girlfriend back in Charleston.

While the exes were setting uncomfortable vibes, lovebirds Paige and Craig were facing difficulties in their relationship. Paige was upset with Craig’s behavior as she implied that he only thought of himself without considering any of her friends’ feelings. The new episode will also see Rachel kissing Jason, while Kory appears to be a hard-to-get guy for Jessica.

The official synopsis of Winter House season 2 episode 4, titled Highs and Froze, reads:

“Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval arrive in Stowe just in time to ease the growing tension in the share house and participate in the Arctic Games; Rachel makes the first move with Jason as Paige confides in Amanda on the slopes.”

Schwartz and Sandoval’s take on their time in Stowe

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval will make cameo appearances in Winter House season 2, episode 4. In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, they claimed to sense some tension in the house.

Sandoval said:

“It was a lot of fun. But I could sense some tension … just because … and I respect it because, you know, I can tell you we were there two days, it was two days of awesomeness and we went for it. But, you know, if I had to be there for two weeks, I would have maybe a different frame of mind, right? It seems very hard to sustain two weeks of Winter House. It seems like a lot. They have themes every night.”

Adding to Sandoval, Schwartz stated:

“They were very welcoming. It was fun to sort of get lost, like immersed in their little world, you know what I mean?”

Viewers can watch the two Tom(s) enjoy their time in Stowe in episode 4 of the Bravo show. Winter House Season 2 airs new episodes every Thursday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

