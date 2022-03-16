How long were Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney married? VPR stars break down split on Instagram

After being together for more than a decade and being married for almost six years, it's splitsville for Vanderpump Rules couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney. The couple recently took to their Instagram accounts to announce their decision to their fans.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have been through a lot in their relationship, including heated arguments and rage texts, but have always come out stronger together. But on Tuesday night, the couple announced their split, surprising their loved ones.

All about Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's marriage

Vanderpump Rules couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney married in 2016 but didn't file official paperwork until 2019. Despite the troubles, the couple stayed together until now as they announced their peaceful split on their respective Instagram accounts.

In his post, Schwartz revealed that it was Maloney who asked for a separation. Instead of any drama, the couple had a “healthy” conversation and made the decision. He clarified that he has no bad feelings for anyone and will always cherish the memories they created together.

Rumors of their breakup started doing rounds earlier this week, on March 10, when the 35-years-old reality star was spotted without her wedding ring during a party with former co-star Stassi Schroeder.

Earlier, too, Maloney shared a quote from Kim Kardashian's Vogue cover story on her Instagram post hinting at her dilemma. The post read:

"In the last two years, I decided I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."

The Bravo stars have faced a lot together in their relationship during the Season 9 episode of Vanderpump Rules. Maloney was involved in an argument with Schwartz and his friend and co-star Tom Sandoval’s over their new business venture together, a bar named "Schwartz & Sandy’s."

As a result, the friendship between the boys began to fade out. Ultimately, Maloney took a step back and partnered with Sandoval’s girlfriend Ariana Madix to start a sandwich shop, "Something About Her."

Since announcing their split, the couple has decided to remain good friends and have thanked friends, family, and fans for their love and support.

