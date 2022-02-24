Why did Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin break up? Couple announces split two months after reconciliation

American rapper Aaron Carter and his fiancée Melanie Martin have called it quits two months after the reconciliation.

The 34-year-old singer confirmed the news of their split via his Twitter handle on February 23. While asking for privacy on this personal matter, he went on to write that he does not plan on getting involved in a relationship now since he is "too scared" and "can't trust" any woman.

AARON CARTER @aaroncarter My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways. Please respect my privacy at this time. Thank you. My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways. Please respect my privacy at this time. Thank you.

AARON CARTER @aaroncarter I have no intentions on being in any relationship anytime soon. I’m too scarred and I can’t trust any woman. So I’m going to protect my soul and my heart at this time. I have no intentions on being in any relationship anytime soon. I’m too scarred and I can’t trust any woman. So I’m going to protect my soul and my heart at this time.

Following his Twitter revelation, a fan asked him if he was okay to which he gave a reply stating he felt better after the incident.

Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, had posted a video on social media the day before he announced the split. In the video, he can be seen showing off a new Chevy Escalade.

The couple welcomed their first child together in November 2021, a boy named Prince. They had also separated a week after he was born, only to reunite again after that disagreement.

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin's relationship timeline

The I Want Candy singer and Melanie made their relationship official in January 2020 but broke up two months later in March.

Melanie was arrested by the police in March 2020, just weeks after Aaron had her name tattooed over his forehead. Online records show that Melanie was arrested and then released after posting a portion of her $50,000 bond.

Aaron Carter posted a thread of tweets after the alleged incident where he subtly hinted that Melanie had treated him badly in their relationship. Further, he wished for her to get the "help she needs."

AARON CARTER @aaroncarter you don't have to wait for someone to treat you bad repeatedly. All it takes is once, and if they get away with it that once, if they know they can treat you like that, then it sets the pattern for the future.” you don't have to wait for someone to treat you bad repeatedly. All it takes is once, and if they get away with it that once, if they know they can treat you like that, then it sets the pattern for the future.”

The two reconciled less than a month later, and Aaron confirmed to People Magazine that the charges against Melanie were dropped.

Melanie Martin exposed Aaron Carter's messages to someone he was allegedly having an affair with a few months later. In response, Carter accused Melanie of having a “threesome with a 60-year-old man” and having an affair with "Pascal the jeweler."

The two made up in June 2021 after Carter proposed to Martin.

A few days after their son Prince's birth, on December 3, Aaron took to his Instagram story and revealed that he was "literally trapped" inside his bedroom because his ex was not leaving his house.

He followed upon December 5 by posting a video showing a police car driving away from his home.

"Officers came, again. Very nice officers. I love the Lancaster PD. Anyway, all is good."

As per news outlet TMZ, Aaron spilled details about their breakup stating that Melanie had been "lying" to him by communicating with his twin sister Angel and family members who tried to get him behind the bars and get a conservatorship on him.

Angel Carter is seen as the reason behind the growing distance between Aaron and Melanie.

Angel revealed in a tweet in 2019 (now removed) that Aaron's disturbing behavior and comments about his violent thoughts towards kids led to her filing for a restraining order.

Aaron Carter has also claimed that Melanie is taking their son with her to Las Vegas, putting distance between them. In addition to this, Aaron's California home has been put up for sale for less than $850,000.

