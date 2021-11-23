Who is Melanie Martin? All about Aaron Carter's fiancée as couple welcome first child together

Rapper Aaron Carter is now a father. He recently welcomed his son, Prince Lyric Carter, with his fiancée, Melanie Martin.

Carter announced the news on November 22 and shared a picture of the baby. He informed of an emergency C section after 13 hours of labor, but his fianceé is fine. He also thanked God and the medical staff.

Aaron Carter mentioned that he had cut the newborn’s umbilical cord and said that he is proud of his fiancée and loves her. TMZ reported that Aaron and Melanie planned to name their son Jackson as a tribute to Michael Jackson.

Aaron Carter’s fiancée: Everything you need to know

Born in 1992, Melanie Martin is a 29-year-old model and bartender. She grew up in the United States of America, and since she has never revealed a lot about her family, the names of her parents are currently unknown.

Martin completed her schooling at a local private school. Her Instagram profile is full of pictures from her personal life, photoshoots, vacation trips, and others. She has perfect facial features with a curvy build and is a bartender at The Pump Room in Orange, California.

Melanie Martin is a well-known model and is active on Instagram (Image via missmelaniemartin/Instagram)

She has around 195,000 followers on Instagram with 782 posts and is not active on other social networking sites. Her net worth is estimated to be around $100,000, and she has earned a lot of wealth from her modeling and bartending career.

Melanie and Aaron Carter started dating in January 2020 and also posted a picture on Instagram. They got engaged in June 2020 and are now happily living together.

Melanie Martin's previous controversies

Melanie Martin was arrested back in March 2020 in Los Angeles on charges of a reported domestic violence incident. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrived at Aaron Carter’s home after receiving a domestic dispute report.

Martin was being held on a $50,000 bail-in Lancaster, and Carter explained the situation later through a few tweets. He even shared a video on Twitter where he said that she cheated on him.

Before the domestic violence incident, Aaron Carter had inked the name Melanie on his forehead. He was previously granted a restraining order in 2019 against his ex-girlfriend, Lina Valentina, who reportedly threatened to stab him.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha