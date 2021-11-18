Who is Michael Polansky? Net worth and more about Lady Gaga's boyfriend as she gushes over him in recent interview

Lady Gaga’s personal life is currently going through a good phase because of her relationship with Michael Polansky and his three French bulldogs.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the American Horror Story star said Polansky and the dogs were her whole life. The actress’ pups were stolen by two men back in February and they also shot her walker, Ryan Fischer.

Jay @ryangirl @PageSix So which is it? Gaga can’t keep her hands off old Al Pacino or Michael Polansky is her Whole Life? All in one day😏 @PageSix So which is it? Gaga can’t keep her hands off old Al Pacino or Michael Polansky is her Whole Life? All in one day😏

The 35-year-old mentioned that everyone is fine and recovering. She prays for Ryan all the time and she is relieved that nothing happened to him. She added that she thanked God every day for the safe return of her dogs.

Authorities told Gaga that her bulldogs’ theft was random and was not targeted at her dog walker.

Gaga’s relationship with Polansky was first revealed by Page Six in February 2020. They were said to be dating and kept their relationship private when the truth was disclosed. Lady Gaga has hardly mentioned her partner anywhere except in one Instagram post.

About Lady Gaga’s boyfriend in brief

Michael Polansky is the co-creator of the Parker Foundation alongside Sean Parker. It was launched in 2015 and supports philanthropic efforts in life sciences, civic engagements, the arts, and more.

Polansky is also a board member of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy in San Francisco and sponsors research for cancer treatment. According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied applied mathematics and computer science at Harvard University and graduated in 2006.

Michael Polansky, chief executive officer and executive director of Parker Media, speaks during the Bloomberg Technology Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, June 14, 2016 (Image via Getty Images)

Although his date of birth and family details remain unknown, Michael Polansky is said to be 43 years old. His net worth is estimated to be around $600 million. He has managed to be a part of all the sectors of business.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky relationship timeline

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky’s relationship rumors sparked in 2019 and have remained together ever since. The rumors went viral after they were spotted at a New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas in 2020, while Polansky also attended Gaga’s Super Bowl performance.

The pair celebrated their first Valentine’s Day in 2020. Although a source mentioned that they were having fun, they soon became serious, and Gaga then confirmed on MSNBC’s Morning Joe that she loves Polansky.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

They spent a lot of time together during the Covid-19 pandemic and Lady Gaga posted a picture with Michael Polansky on Twitter. A source said that Gaga likes to be loved and taken care of and Polansky does that for her. Polansky also sent flowers to Gaga’s house on the occasion of her birthday in March 2021.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha