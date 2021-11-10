Who is Lady Gaga's boyfriend? Actress' chemistry with 'House of Gucci' co-star Adam Driver takes internet by storm

Lady Gaga was recently spotted with Adam Driver at the UK premiere of House of Gucci. She was giving a prom-like pose with Driver, and some pictures also show them holding each other’s hands.

The public has loved their chemistry, and they have also reacted to the same on Twitter.

Most of them have probably thought that they are romantically linked to each other. However, they are not in a relationship since Lady Gaga is already in love with someone else.

Everything about Lady Gaga’s boyfriend

Lady Gaga is currently in a relationship with beau and entrepreneur Michael Polansky. Gaga made the official announcement on Instagram after Super Bowl weekend in 2020. She shared a picture with Polansky where they can be seen cuddling up in Miami a few days after news of her romance went viral.

The 35-year-old frequently posted selfies with her partner, and their relationship became stronger during their quarantine in 2020.

Michael Polansky is a Harvard graduate and the owner of Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s Institute of Cancer Immunotherapy. His LinkedIn profile says that he was also the CEO of The Parker Group, which has housed Parker’s charities and businesses for a long time.

His LinkedIn profile also mentions that he is the co-founder and executive director of The Parker Foundation and managing partner of Parker Ventures. The website of the Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy says that Michael is a part of the six-person board breaking barriers against cancer research.

Lady Gaga attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021, in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty Images)

Polansky has previously worked at the Founders Fund with Parker and Peter Thiel and is the co-founder of the bipartisan policy organization, Economic Innovation Group (EIG).

The long relationship history of Lady Gaga

The American Horror Story star's dating history has been too long, and some information remains unknown to date. She began dating Luc Carl in 2005, which continued for six years. This was the time when Gaga’s career as a singer had just got a big break. She was then linked to Los Angeles designer Matthew Williams in 2008.

Williams and Gaga later ended their relationship, and Gaga’s ex-boyfriend, Luc Carl, entered her life again. The two separated again in 2011, and the actress expressed the same in her song, You and I.

Lady Gaga met Taylor Kinney on the set of You and I and made their first public appearance at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards party in 2014. Kinney proposed to Gaga in 2015, and they attended the Billboard Music Awards. They were again spotted together at the 88th Annual Academy Awards.

Gaga and Kinney later separated, and the same was disclosed in her documentary, Five Foot Two. The Machete Kills actress also announced their breakup on Instagram. She was then spotted with Christian Carino in 2017, and there were rumors that they were engaged. They officially confirmed their engagement in 2018.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino broke up in 2019, and rumors stated that Gaga is in a relationship with Bradley Cooper. However, the Muppets Most Wanted star clarified that they are just friends, with one of her Instagram posts hinting that she might be dating sound engineer Dan Horton. The news was never confirmed, and Gaga later confirmed that she was single.

Lady Gaga was spotted leaving a Las Vegas club with an unidentified man in 2019, and Gaga then confirmed her relationship with Michael Polansky on Instagram in 2020.

