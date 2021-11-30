Who is Angel Carter? All about Aaron Carter's twin sister as rapper blames her for split with fiancée, Melanie

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin broke up a week after they became parents. However, that was not the end since Carter is now blaming Angel for the separation.

Carter and Martin announced their separation on the morning of November 30. Carter said that his sister was communicating with Martin and this ruined everything.

Reports say that Carter had some issues with his family and his sister Angel, who frequently got in touch with Martin. Carter said that he has the most conniving and deceiving family. He also said that Martin had been lying to him about communicating with Angel and the family members who tried to put him in prison, while trying to get a conservatorship over him.

Aaron Carter said Melanie Martin is leaving California and also taking their son with her. Carter is also leaving for Vegas with a friend and accused Martin of having a backup plan all this time.

About Angel Carter in brief

Angel Carter is mostly known as Aaron’s twin sister. She is married to Corey Conrad, and the couple have a daughter, Harper Conrad. There are a total of six kids in the entire Carter family. She is active on Instagram and her posts imply that she loves spending time with her family.

Aaron Carter with his sister Angel Carter (Image by Vincent Sandoval via Getty Images)

Angel pursued a career in modeling in 2000, when she was just 13 at the time. However, details of her modeling career are unavailable as of the moment. Additionally, details related to her date of birth and education currently remain unknown.

Aaron Carter’s previous relationships and issues with siblings

Aaron Carter revealed himself as bis**ual in August 2017 and appeared on the podcast LGBTQ&A to discuss his career and sexuality. He has dated several celebrities, including popular names like Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan.

The 33-year-old was reportedly engaged to actress and entertainer Kari Ann Peniche in 2006. Although they broke up at one point, the couple reconciled in 2015.

Carter never shared a healthy relationship with his siblings and their clashes trended on social media too.

About two years ago in 2019, he came forward and spoke about the se*ual abuse he had faced at the hands of his sister, Leslie. Carter revealed that the abuse had started when he was 10 years old, and occurred when Leslie did not take her medication for bipolar disorder. Leslie passed away in 2012, reportedly due to a drug overdose.

Aaron Carter then accused his brother Nick of life-long abuse, as well as blaming him for abusing a female family member. Nick’s legal team refuted the accusations while Nick and Angel issued restraining orders against Aaron.

