Who is Akira? All about Lin Chi-ling's husband as couple welcome first child together 

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomed her first child with husband Akira on January 31, which also happens to be the eve of the Lunar New Year.

The 47-year-old actress made the announcement on her Instagram handle by sharing a picture of her newborn baby's fingers. Alongside the photo, she expressed her excitement about the new addition to the family.

"Finally, finally a little angel was born into our family. I really wish to share my sincere gratefulness and happiness with everyone I love at the beginning of this wonderful year."

She further thanked her fans and friends for their blessings and wished everyone a Happy New Year.

After she gained popularity in Taiwan in the early 2000s, Lin Chi-ling was dubbed as "Taiwan's top model." Her career as an actress began in 2008, when she appeared as the leading lady in John Woo's historic epic Red Cliff.

Who is Lin Chi-ling's husband Akira?

Born on August 23, 1891, Akira, whose real name is Kurosawa Ryouhei, is a native of Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan.

The 40-year-old began his career in 2004 by debuting in the Japanese hip-hop group called Rather Unique. He stayed with the group until September 2006 when they disbanded.

However, in June 2006, three months prior to leaving Rather Unique, he had joined a Japanese Pop Group called EXILE as a performer. Akira kicked off his acting career in 2008 when he starred in the television series Around 40: Chûmon no ôi onna tachi as Ogata Tatsuya.

In September 2006, he joined EXILE THE SECOND as a new band member. The following year, he became a staff member of EXPG Studio in Japan. He became the first Asian male global ambassador for luxury brand Ralph Lauren in March 2018. In July 2020, he was announced leader of the EXILE TRIBE.

On the personal front, he married model Lin Chi-ling in 2019 after dating for eight years. The duo first met in 2011 on the set of Red Cliff.

As per The Singapore's Women's Weekly, Akira was extremely attracted to Lin's generous nature. He said that the actress makes sure to take time out for her friends, family and fans no matter how busy she gets.

Edited by Danyal Arabi