2AM announces first solo concert in nine years

2AM is all set to hold their very first concert in over nine years, leaving fans excited.

The South Korean ballad group had been on an extended hiatus since 2015. Not long after releasing their third album, Let's Talk in 2015, the members had left both JYP Entertainment and Big Hit Entertainment after the expiration of their respective contracts. With members having to enlist in the military one after the other from the period 2017-2019, 2AM's indefinite hiatus continued.

It was only in October of 2021 that the group made a comeback with their fourth album, Ballad 21 F/W, which featured double title tracks ‘Should’ve known’ and ‘No good in 'good-bye.'

2AM's comeback concert will take place on February 12 and 13

On January 17, the ballad group released the official poster announcing their upcoming concert titled “2AM Concert 22 S/S." Announced via their Twitter account, the concert is set to take place on February 12 and 13. The eagerly awaited event will take place at the Blue Square MasterCard Hall in Seoul.

The concert’s teaser poster cryptically hints at the group’s name. It features a floral clock, with the hands pointing at 2.

This concert marks the first time the band will be taking a solo stage since their last concert in 2013, ‘NOCTURNE.’ Given the hiatus, emotions are running high, and fans of the group are naturally very excited at this news. Several have already started planning their flights to Seoul. The tickets for the concert are scheduled to go on sale from January 19, at 8 PM KST onwards, via the website Interpark.

The four member group consists of Changmin, Jo Kwon, Lim Seulong and Jeong Jinwoon. Formed in 2008, they debuted with their first single, ‘이 노래 (This Song)’. One of the group’s earliest hits was the album I Was Wrong, which ranked number one on the Gaon Album Chart in 2010.

2AM was originally a member of JYP Entertainment's One Day, a larger group. Shortly after, the group split into two, one called AM and the other PM. While the former performed ballads, the latter was a more typical K-Pop group. Coincidentally, 2PM also made a comeback in 2021.

