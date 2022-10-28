"She gave him mixed signals": Fans slam Jessica for her lack of clarity towards Luke on Winter House

Winter House Season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members enjoying their stay in Stowe, Vermont. They were seen navigating personal relationships and friendships, while also indulging in some conflicts, arguments and a lot of drama throughout the course of the episode.

On this week's episode of Winter House, Jessica made her feelings known to Luke. The former explained that although she didn't let him know verbally, she had been clear with her body language, indicating that she wasn't interested in him. Fans, however, slammed her for not making her stance clear. One tweeted:

BobbiG62 @BobbiG62 Jessica caused the WHOLE mix up with Luke! She gave him mixed signals! She won't let him talk afterwards EITHER? #WinterHouse Jessica caused the WHOLE mix up with Luke! She gave him mixed signals! She won't let him talk afterwards EITHER? #WinterHouse

Season 2 of the hit reality series has been dramatic since the premiere episode, which aired on October 13, 2022. Cast members include Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller, along with friends Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"After a heated argument, one housemate remains in exile; Paige grows frustrated with Craig's behaviour; Kory's attraction to one of the housemates starts to grow stronger."

Jessica makes her feelings known to Luke Winter House

At the beginning of the Winter House episode, the ladies in the house were reeling from Craig's altercation with Luke. The latter was accused of making women uncomfortable, indicating his connection with newcomer Jessica. The two men got into an altercation in the previous episode which led Luke to leave the house feeling insulted by Craig.

This week, the ladies realized that Jessica did feel uncomfortable with Luke as he tried to bond with her. They sat down with the newbie to talk about her feelings regarding the situation. She stated that she was interested in Luke when coming into the house, however, she felt uncomfortable when he was getting intimate when she had given hints of not feeling good about the same.

She said:

"Sometimes when a girl backs away after she was initially interested -- they feel like they're alloed to keep pursuing you because you were interested in the first place. It got to the point where -- I think with guys, when you give them an inch and they take a mile...it's uncomfortable."

Jessica confessed to growing up in a conservative household, which led to her holding up values of the same. The Winter House star revealed that growing up in a Baptist church had her believe that she had to shut down and that the man was the dominant one. So it was hard for her to speak up or stand up for herself while in a relationship.

Later on in the episode, Luke returned to the house and Jessica decided to share her feelings about the incident. She confessed to wanting to explain her thought process, but refused to hear anything back from Luke when he offered to follow up with his explanation. She said:

"Cause when you make someone feel a certain way, just let them explain that, and don't give them an explanation and you don't have to apologize. We're just gonna move past it, okay?"

Jessica explained that she had made the boundaries of physical intimacy clear while they were on the hot tub and felt like her body language was obvious of her not being accepting of Luke being physical. The Winter House star continued:

"I know I hadn't verbally said things...and sometimes when a girl doesn't need to - to verbally tell you in order for you to understand or get the hint that she doesn't want your hands on her. So I had just felt like that line had been crossed."

After hearing what she had to say, Luke acknowledged her feelings and the duo decided to move past it.

Fans slam Jessica for her lack of explanation to Luke on Winter House

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the incident. They felt like Jessica wasn't clear on her stance and that it was unfair to put everything on Luke when she hadn't communicated verbally.

Check out what they have to say.

thug in a cocktail dress @BravoBee96 Jessica is allowed to be uncomfortable, its a feeling no one can take from u… but not acknowledging she told the house a different story than what she is telling luke/allowing him to look like a predator is wild.. I wonder if they’re watching this back like um? #WinterHouse Jessica is allowed to be uncomfortable, its a feeling no one can take from u… but not acknowledging she told the house a different story than what she is telling luke/allowing him to look like a predator is wild.. I wonder if they’re watching this back like um? #WinterHouse

dramabananna @dramabananna Jessica giving an attitude and acting mad at Luke when he’s trying to apologize…She created all this drama by not expressing to him what she told everyone else and he, who’s been pictured as the bad guy, is the only one acting right #WinterHouse Jessica giving an attitude and acting mad at Luke when he’s trying to apologize…She created all this drama by not expressing to him what she told everyone else and he, who’s been pictured as the bad guy, is the only one acting right #WinterHouse

dramabananna @dramabananna The only verbal Jessica has shared with Luke is when she told him that she was interested in him and not Jason. Then she was non verbal. So he had to guess that her turning her head meant he was making her feel uncomfortable… #WinterHouse The only verbal Jessica has shared with Luke is when she told him that she was interested in him and not Jason. Then she was non verbal. So he had to guess that her turning her head meant he was making her feel uncomfortable… #WinterHouse https://t.co/BNOtisqtPe

RMacs @PhillyHotspur Jessica telling Luke she’s into him in the hot tub. 24 hours later, Jessica is in tears bc Luke didn’t read the fact that she was no longer into him? And Craig the one who gives him the boot ? Luke got did dirty by everybody #winterhouse Jessica telling Luke she’s into him in the hot tub. 24 hours later, Jessica is in tears bc Luke didn’t read the fact that she was no longer into him? And Craig the one who gives him the boot ? Luke got did dirty by everybody #winterhouse

dramabananna @dramabananna

Then maybe you weren’t that clear? Jessica to Luke:”I was very clear…Though I didn’t say anything verbally”Then maybe you weren’t that clear? #WinterHouse Jessica to Luke:”I was very clear…Though I didn’t say anything verbally”Then maybe you weren’t that clear? #WinterHouse https://t.co/fn9usTyRTB

Sūshān 🇧🇧 @susancoggins197 I honestly dont agree with Jessica not all men can read a woman's body language . Nothing beata a verbal 'NO or I'm not interested ' JESSICA! #WinterHouse I honestly dont agree with Jessica not all men can read a woman's body language . Nothing beata a verbal 'NO or I'm not interested ' JESSICA! #WinterHouse

Merkey Martini 🇧🇸 @MerkeyMartini This thing with Luke/Jessica/Craig on #WinterHouse is bothering me. Jessica has EVERY right to change her mind. But how was Luke supposed to know if they never had any interactions in the two minutes after she told him she liked him then changed her mind? This thing with Luke/Jessica/Craig on #WinterHouse is bothering me. Jessica has EVERY right to change her mind. But how was Luke supposed to know if they never had any interactions in the two minutes after she told him she liked him then changed her mind?

Merkey Martini 🇧🇸 @MerkeyMartini I need to find someone that watches #WinterHouse cuz this shit with Luke and Jessica is bananas!!! He seems sincerely sorry but but not even allowed to say to you that he was unaware??? "My BoDy LaNgUaGe WaS cLeAr"??? Obviously it wasn't I need to find someone that watches #WinterHouse cuz this shit with Luke and Jessica is bananas!!! He seems sincerely sorry but but not even allowed to say to you that he was unaware??? "My BoDy LaNgUaGe WaS cLeAr"??? Obviously it wasn't 😕

𝕯𝖊𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖊 @MissDebbieR Jesus Christ Jessica, you were anything BUT clear in the hot tub. And don't expect people to read your body language, we have vocal cords for a reason #WinterHouse Jesus Christ Jessica, you were anything BUT clear in the hot tub. And don't expect people to read your body language, we have vocal cords for a reason #WinterHouse

Ivanka Trump Apologist 💕 @DaniixBella Luke deserves better than to be made to look like some kind of f*cking predator because Craig has a vendetta and Jessica is a child who cannot use her words…this is bullshit #WinterHouse Luke deserves better than to be made to look like some kind of f*cking predator because Craig has a vendetta and Jessica is a child who cannot use her words…this is bullshit #WinterHouse

RMacs @PhillyHotspur Jessica in a hot tub telling Luke that she’s into him and then states that her body language at the time was that she wasn’t actually into him ? Did I hear that correctly ? #WinterHouse Jessica in a hot tub telling Luke that she’s into him and then states that her body language at the time was that she wasn’t actually into him ? Did I hear that correctly ? #WinterHouse https://t.co/M6GiufakeO

dramabananna @dramabananna Well, Jessica, you had no problem sharing how you felt with everyone else. You could have put an end to it. Directly or indirectly. #WinterHouse Well, Jessica, you had no problem sharing how you felt with everyone else. You could have put an end to it. Directly or indirectly. #WinterHouse

Susana Hurtado @hurtasus #bravo I’m not a fan of Luke but to see him leave with his feeling hurt like that is sad. I understand Jessica was uncomfortable but she could of made it clear and he would of backed off, Luke is not a bad guy. #winterhouse I’m not a fan of Luke but to see him leave with his feeling hurt like that is sad. I understand Jessica was uncomfortable but she could of made it clear and he would of backed off, Luke is not a bad guy. #winterhouse #bravo

Season 2 of Winter House has seen a significant amount of drama this year. With Austen arriving and Luke being absent, it is only set to create more conflicts. Only time will tell how the cast will fare this season and what's more in store for viewers.

Keep watching Winter House on Bravo.

