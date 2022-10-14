"Cringe": Fans react to Luke and newcomer Jessica forming a connection on Winter House Season 2 premiere

Winter House Season 2 aired its premiere episode on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The cast members embarked on their winter getaway as they met their friends for a fun and memorable time. Reality stars from Summer House and Southern Charm got together in Stowe, Vermont to spend two weeks together as they navigate personal relationships and friendships, while also engaging in some drama, keeping viewers hooked.

In the premiere episode of the reality show, Luke bonded with newcomer Jessica, who marked her debut as Jason's friend. While the duo spent some alone time getting to know each other, Jason confessed that he had feelings for her in a conversation with Amanda.

Fans were quick to express their opinions on Luke and Jessica. One tweeted:

Cast members of Winter House Season 2 include Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller returning to Stowe, Vt, with friends Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer.

The press release for the series reads:

"When the temperature drops, the drama heats up! Embark on the ultimate winter getaway with some of Bravo's beloved "Summer House" and "Southern Charm" cast members and their friends during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont. The six-episode series reaches new peaks when this rowdy crew kicks off an epic experience filled with hot tub hookups and snowy shenanigans."

Luke and Jessica bond in the Winter House Season 2 premiere

On tonight's episode of Winter House, the cast members made their way to the house as the newbies introduced themselves to everyone. The newcomers, including Korey, Jessica and Rachel, made heads turn with their charming personalities and instantly hit it off with the rest of the members in the house.

Luke and Jessica connected in the premiere itself. The former introduced himself as a producer and an actor, which instantly impressed her. Luke wasn't sure if Jessica was Jason's girlfriend but confessed that it wasn't going to "stop him from getting to know her." The cast members found it awkward looking at Luke and Jessica bonding so soon.

Later on in the Winter House episode, Amanda asked Jason if he and Jessica were "just friends," to which he responded in affirmation. However, it was clear that he had feelings for Jessica. At the same time, the latter was getting to know Luke in another room.

Jessica revealed that Jason personally messaged her on Instagram and that's how they got to know each other. When Luke asked if they were in a relationship, she maintained that the duo were just friends. In a confessional, Jessica opened up about her thoughts on Luke. She said:

"I have a very dominant personality. So I'm always attracted to the most powerful guy in the room. Luke seems to be really confident...producing a movie, he has a lot of power. Obviously, he's incredible to look at...and I keep looking at him, like. "I really don't know what you're saying but you're really hot.""

Later on in the Winter House premiere episode, the duo bonded even more where they discussed each other's types and talked about maybe exploring a possible connection. Jessica made it clear that she was open to the same as she was only friends with Jason although he likes her.

Fans react to Luke and Jessica's newfound connection on Winter House

Fans took to social media to express their feelings about Jessica and Luke forming a connection. Check out what they have to say.

LE Hill @LauraElaine15 Oh Jessica, LUKE is the most powerful guy in the room? You mean in a room that doesn’t contain Kyle or Jason? #WinterHouse Oh Jessica, LUKE is the most powerful guy in the room? You mean in a room that doesn’t contain Kyle or Jason? #WinterHouse

InRealityLife @RealityTv_Bites



I JUST VOMITED IN MY MOUTH. Jessica: “I’m attracted to the most powerful man in the room. Obviously, Luke is really confident, he’s producing a movie, he just has a lot of power.”I JUST VOMITED IN MY MOUTH. #winterhouse Jessica: “I’m attracted to the most powerful man in the room. Obviously, Luke is really confident, he’s producing a movie, he just has a lot of power.” I JUST VOMITED IN MY MOUTH. #winterhouse https://t.co/USuqXazdnP

Shelly Cruise @ShellyCruise Luke moved in quick on jessica. Also, how did she not give Jason any respect. She’s so slimy #WinterHouse Luke moved in quick on jessica. Also, how did she not give Jason any respect. She’s so slimy #WinterHouse

Prayers Down @flowerrebelrose How is Jessica? She seems a bit young compared to everyone else. And of course Luke is smitten. #winterhouse How is Jessica? She seems a bit young compared to everyone else. And of course Luke is smitten. #winterhouse

Rachel Anastasia @RaVaughan14 I don’t know exactly what it is but Luke is so cringe #WinterHouse I don’t know exactly what it is but Luke is so cringe #WinterHouse

sznhouse @szn_house Luke is trying really hard right now #winterhouse Luke is trying really hard right now #winterhouse

Winter House Season 2 is set to get more dramatic in the upcoming weeks. Chaos is about to ensue as the season progresses as the cast members will be seen getting into arguments, fights, relationship issues and so much more. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what the season has in store for them.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Winter House next Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

