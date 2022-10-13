Who is Jessica Stocker? Winter House season 2 newcomer is a real estate agent

Winter House is set to return with another exciting season this week. When reality stars meet, the temperature automatically rises, even in Vermont. Season 2 is all set to see stars from Summer House and Southern Charm get together with their friends for a two-week vacation that will prove to be more stressful than not, offering fans plenty of drama to keep them hooked.

Appearing for the first time on the show is Jessica Stocker, who jumped at the opportunity to be a part of the Bravo show when Jason Cameron reached out to her over social media. Stoker, who is a Metaverse real estate agent, loves to travel and has a wild personality that can often lead to conflicts.

The press release of the show reads:

"When the temperature drops, the drama heats up! Embark on the ultimate winter getaway with some of Bravo's beloved "Summer House" and "Southern Charm" cast members and their friends during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont. The six-episode series reaches new peaks when this rowdy crew kicks off an epic experience filled with hot tub hookups and snowy shenanigans."

Winter House is set to premiere on Thursday, October 13, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Meet newcomer Jessica Stocker ahead of her appearance on Winter House

The snow-filled vacation is back for another season, and, this time around, there are some new faces joining the show. One of them is real estate agent Jessica Stocker.

The entrepreneur from California enjoys traveling and has a YouTube channel that she runs with her best friend, called Blondes Building Equity, which is dedicated to the real estate industry. Jessica enjoys spending time outdoors and going to the beach. It will be interesting to see if the summer-loving traveler can thrive in the cold.

Her real estate journey started in 2017 after graduating from Chemeketa Community College with an Associate’s degree in Arts and Sciences. She has worked in multiple real estate firms including Beach Real Estate, Keller Williams, and Digi.Land before starting her own company, Kinsey and Jessica Realty.

Stocker's Bravo bio states that during her time at Winter House, the young real estate agent will be seen exploring a romance that could potentially last beyond the show. In a video recently uploaded by the network, it appeared that fellow cast member Luke Gulbranson is interested in Jessica. In the trailer for the show, Jessica said that she is a sexually curious person. She is also seen speaking to different people about it and experimenting as well.

Other newcomers joining the show include Kory Keefer and Rachel Clarke.

More about the show

This season will witness a lot of drama, both new as well as old. The trailer showed a heated argument between a few cast members that resulted in one of them getting into a car and driving off. While there will be a lot of conflict and tension on Winter House this season, there will also be love in the air.

For Craig and Paige from Summer House, it’s their first vacation as a couple, and also the first time the two will be living in the same house. Paige said that she’s never lived with a boyfriend before and is terrified. Craig commented that this will be the most the two will see each other as they’ve been in a long-distance relationship for the better part of their relationship.

Winter House will also feature a married couple, Kyle and Amanda, whose public display of affection will leave some members of the house uncomfortable.

The show is set to premiere on Thursday, October 13, at 8 pm ET on Bravo, and episodes of the same will be available on Peacock.

