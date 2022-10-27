What time will Winter House season 2 episode 3 air? Austen's arrival, Luke's absence and more explored

Winter House Season 2 is set to air a brand new episode on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode is set to document the cast members as they spend quality time with each other in Stowe, Vermont, navigating friendships and relationships while indulging in conflict and arguments. Viewers are set to witness a significant amount of drama this week.

Episode 3 of Winter House will see Southern Charm star Austen Kroll's arrival, which is set to ruffle some feathers in the house. He had previously been with Ciara Miller, but their relationship didn't last long after the former's relationship with other ladies, including him kissing Lindsay Hubbard on Summer House Season 6.

The hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst viewers. Cast members include Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller, with friends Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"After a heated argument, one housemate remains in exile; Paige grows frustrated with Craig's behaviour; Kory's attraction to one of the housemates starts to grow stronger."

Winter House season 2 episode 3

Episode 3 of Winter House is set to bring a whole lot of drama into the house. The cast members will get involved in forming new connections and potential relationships throughout the season, and as tensions build in the house, major arguments and fights are also set to occur.

As per the preview clips released by Bravo about the upcoming episode, the cast members were seen reeling from Luke's exit in the previous episode. The reality star left the house after a heated altercation with Craig following the latter's claims that he had made newcomer Jessica uncomfortable.

Although Luke and Jessica had previously connected in the premiere episode of Winter House, Jessica made it clear to everyone but him as she was interested in a romantic relationship. Craig's accusations didn't sit well with Luke, after which he left the house. This week, cast members confronted Craig about the same in the preview.

Jessica revealed that although uncomfortable, she never wanted Luke to leave the house. While Paige, Ciara, and Amanda spoke to Craig and stated that although he wasn't wrong, he needed to improve his delivery as it was "crazy." While talking to Jessica, Kory was relieved that Luke had left, as it would have been worse if he had stayed.

In a confessional on Winter House, Kory said:

"I don't know the full details of everything that happened last night, but knowing Craig as well as I do, if Luke would've stayed, 100% would've just gotten worse...So I mean, I think it was best option that he had to leave."

In another preview clip for Winter House Episode 2, Austen Kroll was seen making his appearance this season. As he entered the house, Ciara mentally prepared herself to meet him. However, Austen wanted no drama and to make things right with his friends.

In a confessional, he said:

"Coming to Vermont this winter, my headspace is so much clearer than the tordao that was Summer 2021. It affected my relationships with a lot of my friends and a lot of people in this house. I just wanna get back to, like, a good place with everybody."

Season 2 of Winter House has created a lot of drama since the beginning. There is only more to come as cast members get involved in complicated dynamics and relationships, leading to multiple differences. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to Winter House this Thursday on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes