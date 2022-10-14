"Craig is actually insufferable": Fans slam Craig Conover for his unruly behavior on Winter House Season 2 premiere

Winter House Season 2 aired its premiere episode on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The cast members embarked on a winter journey to spend quality time together and make the trip memorable. Notable reality stars from two Bravo shows, Summer House and Southern Charm, made their way to Stowe, Vermont to spend two weeks together as they navigate personal relationships and friendships, while also involving themselves in some drama.

In the premiere episode of the reality series, Paige and Craig entered the house as a couple with plans to live together for the next two weeks. However, the latter's behavior towards her friends didn't sit well with her and viewers. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment towards him. One tweeted:

Paper Girl @Paper___grl Craig is actually insufferable and has 0 emotional regulation skills #WinterHouse Craig is actually insufferable and has 0 emotional regulation skills #WinterHouse

The official press release for Winter House Season 2 reads:

"When the temperature drops, the drama heats up! Embark on the ultimate winter getaway with some of Bravo's beloved "Summer House" and "Southern Charm" cast members and their friends during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont. The six-episode series reaches new peaks when this rowdy crew kicks off an epic experience filled with hot tub hookups and snowy shenanigans."

Paige addresses concerns over Craig's behavior on Winter House Season 2 premiere

On tonight's episode of Winter House, Craig and Paige made their way to Vermont to spend two weeks as a couple living together and spending time with friends. Ahead of meeting everyone on the show, Paige confessed that she was nervous about living with Craig in the same room as they hadn't done that before.

Throughout the course of the episode, Craig and Paige seemed completely invested as they had fun riding in the snow together and essentially building their relationship.

The Winter House cast members engaged in a costume party later in the episode as people in the same costumes were paired up and had to engage in multiple games. While Craig was partnered with Luke, Paige chose the same costume as newcomer Jessica. Paige talked extensively to the newbie about her relationship with Craig and made her comfortable enough to ease into the season.

However, it was Craig's behavior towards her friends that made Paige upset. Constantly hurling abuses at Ciara or blaming Amanda for not planning "cool things" for the party wasn't appreciated by Paige. In a confessional, she said:

"I consider myself a very easy going person. But there is one thing that I just will not stand for. And that's my boyfriend yelling at my very close friends. I just--it feels icky to me. We're here to have fun. It's night 2. Calm down."

She then proceeded to tell Jessica that Craig "doesn't know when to shut up."

By the end of the episode, longtime friends Paige and Amanda sat down to discuss their respective relationships. While Amanda opened up about her issues with getting pregnant, Paige spoke about Craig's behavior being extremely loud and demeaning to her friends, to which Amanda agreed.

Paige and Craig built a relationship last year, which was witnessed on Season 6 of Summer House. The former was navigating her relationship with Craig as well as Andrew, and later formed a romantic relationship with the Southern Charm star.

Fans react to Craig's behavior on Winter House

Fans were disappointed with Craig's behavior and took to social media to express their opinions. Check out what they have to say.

Paper Girl @Paper___grl

#WinterHouse Craig does the same shit on every show then every reunion is “so I replaced coke with drinking. I am working on that and regret that behavior” YAWN 🥱 Craig does the same shit on every show then every reunion is “so I replaced coke with drinking. I am working on that and regret that behavior” YAWN 🥱 #WinterHouse

LadyD @MissLadyD79 Wow. Craig is the Shep of Winterhouse. I am no longer a fan of Craig. Period. #WinterHouse Wow. Craig is the Shep of Winterhouse. I am no longer a fan of Craig. Period. #WinterHouse

Sassyreport @sassyreport Craig is being obnoxious and the attention is really getting to his head. Craig stay in your show. #WinterHouse Craig is being obnoxious and the attention is really getting to his head. Craig stay in your show. #WinterHouse

Reality Junkie43 @realityjunkie43 Craig is the biggest brat! I think money has gone to his head #winterhouse Craig is the biggest brat! I think money has gone to his head #winterhouse

Nevada.santa @Nevadasanta1 #winterhouse never ever been a fan of Paige what so ever, so this says A LOT but wow do I feel bad for her having Craig as as boyfriend he is awful. #winterhouse never ever been a fan of Paige what so ever, so this says A LOT but wow do I feel bad for her having Craig as as boyfriend he is awful.

LE Hill @LauraElaine15 This season doesn’t seem like it’s gonna be great for ol’ Craig, I fear #WinterHouse This season doesn’t seem like it’s gonna be great for ol’ Craig, I fear #WinterHouse

Meryann @Meryann96880145 I've said it before and I'll say it again. Craig can't drink #winterhouse I've said it before and I'll say it again. Craig can't drink #winterhouse

kat @katvoncorley To think Paige chose craig over the hot sensitive Italian who brought her and her bestie coffee every morning. #winterhouse To think Paige chose craig over the hot sensitive Italian who brought her and her bestie coffee every morning. #winterhouse

🏳️‍🌈Bitsy's Mom🏳️‍🌈 @michelleismyna2 #WinterHouse Craig coming off real douchey throwing around hundreds at people. Craig coming off real douchey throwing around hundreds at people.😬 #WinterHouse

sznhouse @szn_house Craig is really trying to be the main character this szn #winterhouse Craig is really trying to be the main character this szn #winterhouse

Winter House Season 2 premiere formed the setting for the upcoming weeks that is set to be filled with drama and chaos. The cast members are in for a rough ride as they balance their thought process and feelings and engage in conflicts, romance, laughter, tears and much more throughout the course of the season.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Winter House next Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

