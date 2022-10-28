"Calling him passionate is not it": Fans slam Paige for excusing Craig's behavior on Winter House

Winter House Season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured the cast members spending some quality time in Stowe, Vermont, while also navigating personal relationships, friendships and professional commitments. The episode also documented the cast getting involved in conflicts and disagreements.
Since the premiere episode of Winter House Season 2, Craig's behavior has not sat well with fellow cast members and fans, who have been extremely vocal about the same. This included Craig's girlfriend Paige, who addressed the issue with Amanda. While she explained that it bothered her, she felt that Craig was passionate when it came to addressing issues.
Fans, however, felt that Paige was only excusing Craig's behavior and not addressing the real issue with him directly. One tweeted:
Cast members include Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller, along with friends Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer. The official synopsis of the episode reads:
"After a heated argument, one housemate remains in exile; Paige grows frustrated with Craig's behaviour; Kory's attraction to one of the housemates starts to grow stronger."
Paige opens up about Craig's behavior in Winter House Season 2 Episode 3
On tonight's episode of Winter House, the cast realized that Luke had left the house feeling insulted after Craig accused him of making Jessica uncomfortable. The heated altercation between the two men stirred up a lot of drama the previous week which led to the ladies confronting Craig on his behavior.
After Craig revealed to the ladies, including Paige, Ciara and Amanda, that Luke had left the house, they tried to explain to him that although he wasn't wrong in taking a stand for his friends, his delivery of the message was "crazy."
In a confessional on Winter House, Paige said:
"Craig is not wrong. But when Craig gets in these righteous moments, there's no calming him down. There's no changing his mind. So it's kind of just best to let it simmer for a second. Take a beat. I think I'm gonna take up meditating in this relationship because....[laughs]."
Later on in the episode, Paige had a corporate zoom call and had warned her fellow cast members not to say anything inappropriate. However, Craig interrupted the call by doing what was warned, infuriating Paige. She said:
"I feel like everybody in this house, including my own boyfriend, thinks all of, like, my work activities are like, me playing pretend. Do me a favor and shut up."
Paige and Craig also had a brief argument where she called him out for interrupting her call. When the cast members were out, she sat with her friend Amanda to discuss Craig's behavior. Paige revealed that it was the first time the duo lived together amongst a group setting and that it was a lot different than she thought it would be.
The Winter House star continued:
"If he gets into a fight with someone -- like, him and Luke ended up getting into it -- I, like, scrammed. Skedaddled up to my room. Coz I don't know what this is about."
When Amanda suggested that Paige confront him when he does something wrong, Paige said:
"He's very sensitive and likes to be treated like a baby...But I feel like ge's a lot more, like, passionate, and like, if he feels it, he must say it. He's very vocal."
Fans react to Paige's comments about Craig on Winter House
Fans took to social media and called out Paige for constantly excusing Craig's behavior. Check out what they have to say.
Season 2 of Winter House has been dramatic since its premiere. With it just being the beginning, there are a lot more dynamics left to be explored. The cast will be seen getting into more conflicts in the upcoming weeks and will also create a lot of drama. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them.
Don't forget to catch up on an all-new episode of Winter House next week on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.