"Calling him passionate is not it": Fans slam Paige for excusing Craig's behavior on Winter House

Winter House Season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured the cast members spending some quality time in Stowe, Vermont, while also navigating personal relationships, friendships and professional commitments. The episode also documented the cast getting involved in conflicts and disagreements.

Since the premiere episode of Winter House Season 2, Craig's behavior has not sat well with fellow cast members and fans, who have been extremely vocal about the same. This included Craig's girlfriend Paige, who addressed the issue with Amanda. While she explained that it bothered her, she felt that Craig was passionate when it came to addressing issues.

Fans, however, felt that Paige was only excusing Craig's behavior and not addressing the real issue with him directly. One tweeted:

Cc @CryptoCutie123 Paige & Craig both excusing his toxic behavior by calling him “passionate” is not it. #WinterHouse Paige & Craig both excusing his toxic behavior by calling him “passionate” is not it. #WinterHouse

Cast members include Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller, along with friends Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"After a heated argument, one housemate remains in exile; Paige grows frustrated with Craig's behaviour; Kory's attraction to one of the housemates starts to grow stronger."

Paige opens up about Craig's behavior in Winter House Season 2 Episode 3

On tonight's episode of Winter House, the cast realized that Luke had left the house feeling insulted after Craig accused him of making Jessica uncomfortable. The heated altercation between the two men stirred up a lot of drama the previous week which led to the ladies confronting Craig on his behavior.

After Craig revealed to the ladies, including Paige, Ciara and Amanda, that Luke had left the house, they tried to explain to him that although he wasn't wrong in taking a stand for his friends, his delivery of the message was "crazy."

In a confessional on Winter House, Paige said:

"Craig is not wrong. But when Craig gets in these righteous moments, there's no calming him down. There's no changing his mind. So it's kind of just best to let it simmer for a second. Take a beat. I think I'm gonna take up meditating in this relationship because....[laughs]."

Later on in the episode, Paige had a corporate zoom call and had warned her fellow cast members not to say anything inappropriate. However, Craig interrupted the call by doing what was warned, infuriating Paige. She said:

"I feel like everybody in this house, including my own boyfriend, thinks all of, like, my work activities are like, me playing pretend. Do me a favor and shut up."

Paige and Craig also had a brief argument where she called him out for interrupting her call. When the cast members were out, she sat with her friend Amanda to discuss Craig's behavior. Paige revealed that it was the first time the duo lived together amongst a group setting and that it was a lot different than she thought it would be.

The Winter House star continued:

"If he gets into a fight with someone -- like, him and Luke ended up getting into it -- I, like, scrammed. Skedaddled up to my room. Coz I don't know what this is about."

When Amanda suggested that Paige confront him when he does something wrong, Paige said:

"He's very sensitive and likes to be treated like a baby...But I feel like ge's a lot more, like, passionate, and like, if he feels it, he must say it. He's very vocal."

Fans react to Paige's comments about Craig on Winter House

Fans took to social media and called out Paige for constantly excusing Craig's behavior. Check out what they have to say.

psych_pop @psych_pop Paige sees Craig for who he is and accepts him for it, she does not try to change him #WinterHouse Paige sees Craig for who he is and accepts him for it, she does not try to change him #WinterHouse

Hajen @R_Hajen Craig is the yuckiest person there in every way! Paige has obviously lost her mind! Bravo needs to remove him he’s a liability! #WinterHouse Craig is the yuckiest person there in every way! Paige has obviously lost her mind! Bravo needs to remove him he’s a liability! #WinterHouse

I Watch Trash @WatchingTrashTV Paige doesn’t even need to be in a relationship. She’s running from conflict instead of checking her man, she’s acting like the 14 year old she’s shown when she came down to Charleston talmbout “Naomie is obsessed with us Craig.” #WinterHouse Paige doesn’t even need to be in a relationship. She’s running from conflict instead of checking her man, she’s acting like the 14 year old she’s shown when she came down to Charleston talmbout “Naomie is obsessed with us Craig.” #WinterHouse https://t.co/j1kChbX16O

BravoBrooke1😜🍀🌟 @BrookeRichard2 I don't know how Paige can sit there silently while her BOYfriend Craig acts like an ass! Open your mouth & let him know that his behavior is unacceptable! She's not doing him any favors by not saying something. I would've went off on my man if he acted like that! #WinterHouse I don't know how Paige can sit there silently while her BOYfriend Craig acts like an ass! Open your mouth & let him know that his behavior is unacceptable! She's not doing him any favors by not saying something. I would've went off on my man if he acted like that! #WinterHouse

sometimesilikepopculture @somexilikepc Again Craig proving that he as mature as a toddler. Congrats Paige, what a prize. #WinterHouse Again Craig proving that he as mature as a toddler. Congrats Paige, what a prize. #WinterHouse https://t.co/jJEgVQ17iZ

Kaoru 🍜 @Kay819 #winterhouse Paige seeing everything she said about Kyle’s behavior coming back tenfold with Craig on this vacation @BravoTV Paige seeing everything she said about Kyle’s behavior coming back tenfold with Craig on this vacation @BravoTV #winterhouse

dramabananna @dramabananna So far Craig has shouted at Amanda and had an argument with her, Ciara has told Paige how out of line he’s been, he’s made everyone uncomfortable when turning the house into a pigsty & drunk 24/7. Paige? In bed, avoiding reality #WinterHouse So far Craig has shouted at Amanda and had an argument with her, Ciara has told Paige how out of line he’s been, he’s made everyone uncomfortable when turning the house into a pigsty & drunk 24/7. Paige? In bed, avoiding reality #WinterHouse

Sassypants321 @Sassypants3211 Does Paige even like Craig? All her confessionals are her taking digs at him…and btw I’m totally not a fan but wow it’s non stop #WinterHouse Does Paige even like Craig? All her confessionals are her taking digs at him…and btw I’m totally not a fan but wow it’s non stop #WinterHouse https://t.co/i7rZ1K98e2

thug in a cocktail dress @BravoBee96 In no way is Paige at fault for Craig’s outbursts but he is YOUR bf… how r u not telling him he is being actually absurd and needs to chill out #WinterHouse In no way is Paige at fault for Craig’s outbursts but he is YOUR bf… how r u not telling him he is being actually absurd and needs to chill out #WinterHouse

TamraJudgeNJury @JuryTamra I don’t think Paige wants to stick with Craig, I just think she doesn’t want to look like she chose the wrong guy #WinterHouse I don’t think Paige wants to stick with Craig, I just think she doesn’t want to look like she chose the wrong guy #WinterHouse

Season 2 of Winter House has been dramatic since its premiere. With it just being the beginning, there are a lot more dynamics left to be explored. The cast will be seen getting into more conflicts in the upcoming weeks and will also create a lot of drama. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them.

Don't forget to catch up on an all-new episode of Winter House next week on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

