How old is Bali Chainani? Meet the “older member” of Bravo’s Family Karma season 3

Family Karma follows the lives of a close-knitted Indian-American cast living in Miami, Florida. The show has been on air for two seasons and is set to return with season 3 on Sunday, November 6. Joining the show for the third time is 48-year-old Bali Chainani, the eldest cast member of the Bravo series.

With age comes experience and wisdom, and Bali has a lot of both, which is why her friends often look to her for support during distressing times. She is the oldest cast member of the series and often finds herself chilling with the cast as well as their mothers.

When the cast of Family Karma spoke to the show’s producer about what to expect from season 3, she said:

"My relationship status with O'Malley is exactly where we’ve always been – which is very madly in love with each other."

Family Karma’s Bali Chainani married at the age of 22

Family Karma’s Bali Chainani has had an eventful life and it hasn’t always been a positive one. Before moving to Miami, she lived in Mumbai, India, and got married at the age of 22. Her marriage lasted for more than a decade and gave her the most important part of her life, her daughter Anushka.

After dissolving her first marriage, she moved to Miami with her daughter and moved in with her parents. She once again found love and swiftly got married, however, that marriage didn’t last very long amidst rumors of her husband’s infidelity. However, the single mom wasn’t one to give up and kept her mind and heart open. The Family Karma star is currently dating O'Malley Dreisbach, her boyfriend of almost 8 years. The two are happy and madly in love, but an ultimatum from one of her ex-husbands may shake things up in Family Karma season 3.

The reality star has lived an independent life and has been working since 2000, when she was 26. She worked with Elle Magazine as a beauty stylist for five years, followed by working as a sales executive at Empire Farms for three years.

She currently works as a sales and marketing executive at Equiflor Corporation, along with several side hustles including a merchandise line, No Sharam, that she founded with her Family Karma co-star Anisha Ramakrishna. The line sells everything from wine tumblers to clothes for the show’s fans to enjoy.

More about the show

The show follows the lives of a closely-knit group of friends of Indian descent living in Miami. The show features Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Vishal Parvani returning to the show. Joining the show as a main cast member will be Rish Karam, Monica’s boyfriend.

Season 3 will shed some light on a lot of people’s love lives as more than one cast member says "I do." The premiere will feature Vishal and Richa’s wedding as the couple of 10 years tie the knot in a grand Bollywood-themed wedding. Anisha Ramakrishna recently got married to her boyfriend of one and a half years. While she has been very open about her life, she’s kept her relationship private as her husband isn’t a big fan of being in the limelight.

Family Karma season 3 will air on November 6, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

