What time will RHODubai Season 1 reunion air on Bravo? Release date, trailer and more

After a dramatic season, RHODubai came to an end last week. Season 1 of the reality TV series featured 12 episodes, with confrontations, heated arguments, and immense amounts of drama. If viewers think that what they've seen throughout the season was dramatic, the reunion might leave them flabbergasted.

All set to air on Wednesday night, the two-part reunion will be available to watch live at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Before the episode, the series released a sneak peek to pique the interest of RHODubai fans. From shocking accusations to an unpredicted cameo from a celebrity, the reunion promises many jaw-dropping and fun moments.

The most awaited reunion of RHODubai Season 1 will be released on August 31, 2022, at 9 pm ET only on Bravo. Viewers will also be able to stream the series on various platforms like YouTube, Philo, Sling, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream.

While there is little to no time left for the part 1 of the series' reunion to air, here's everything you need to know about it.

Who are the cast members in RHODubai Season 1?

The famed reality TV series features six main cast members. They are Chanel Ayan, Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks, and Nina Ali. RHODubai follows them as they traverse through life, dealing with drama, confrontations, and accusations.

Here's the trailer for RHODubai Season 1

Just when viewers thought they'd seen and heard it all on the series, the Season 1 reunion is here to prove there's more drama left. Tensions rose as the ladies sat down with Andy Cohen to rehash everything that happened on the reality TV series.

Apart from that, a host of revelations will be shared when the reunion airs. Nothing is off the board, and one cast member brings a book filled with receipts. In the trailer shared by Bravo, Andy gets a call from Naomi Campbell, an avid watcher of the series. She fangirls over Chanel Ayan and tells the reality TV star,

"You're the best thing on the show! Don't let anyone ruffle your feathers."

Not shying away from drama or difficult questions, Andy quickly asked Stanbury about her husband, Sergio's tweets. Lesa Milan cut the host off and asked him,

"The racist tweets?"

Stanbury and Lesa's relationship still seemed strained as the two found themselves wound up in another argument. Lesa called Stanbury "the wicked witch of the Middle East." Stanbury retorted by saying,

"You're a former escort."

However, Lesa still didn't back down. Her next comeback was unexpected. Lesa told Stanbury,

"Focus on being in Jeffrey Epstein's notebook."

That wasn't all. Stanbury also had a bone to pick with the rest of the cast mates. She told Andy that there was a pact created to get rid of her. While Chanel denied those allegations, Caroline pitched in and claimed that it was real because she was a part of it.

The teaser came to an end as Andy pulled out a massive book with a picture of Lesa Milan looking like Pinocchio. The book was titled,

"The Book of Lies by Lesa Milan."

RHODubai airs every Wednesday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information. Watch out for a dramatic culmination of this highly entertaining season.

Edited by Sayati Das