RHODubai Season 1 finale: Fans react to Lesa Milan’s revelation about Caroline Stanbury

Bravo launched a new Real Housewives franchise in Dubai in June, titled The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai). The first season ended with 12 episodes, and the finale aired on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

The reality TV show features six primary cast members: Lesa Milan, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Stanbury, Nina Ali, Sara Al Madani, and Caroline Brooks. In the final episode, Madani organized a fun stay for all the ladies at Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), where viewers were treated to UAE's authenticity and culture.

Apart from the tour of RAK, fans also got to witness Milan revealing shocking details about Stanbury. She mentioned that the latter called fellow housewives and some mutual friends to enquire about Milan before the show's filming. The fashion designer further stated that Stanbury even blocked her on Instagram.

RHODubai fans called out Stanbury for treating Milan this way and claimed she was jealous of Milan.

𝚓𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚎 𝚝𝚛𝚢𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚖𝚢 𝚋𝚎𝚜𝚝 @nyc_earthling Stanbury is so jealous of Lesa. She has to settle for an out of work benchwarmer & promoting hotels on her IG. Lesa has a successful clothing line, handsome husband with bank, & great children. That’s her dream, tbh. #RHODubai Stanbury is so jealous of Lesa. She has to settle for an out of work benchwarmer & promoting hotels on her IG. Lesa has a successful clothing line, handsome husband with bank, & great children. That’s her dream, tbh. #RHODubai

RHODubai fans are slamming Caroline Stanbury on Twitter

Caroline Stanbury has never been a fan favorite since the beginning of RHODubai Season 1. She initially locked horns with Chanel Ayan and later with her friend Lesa Milan. The feud with the latter started earlier at Nina's party when Stanbury made inappropriate remarks about Milan. The Ladies of London star didn't like her husband being too friendly with Milan, so she asked Sergio whether he wanted to get intimate with her co-star.

Since then, Milan and Stanbury have struggled to find common ground. In RHODubai Season 1 finale, Stanbury initially stated that she had no problems with Milan and that they were not friends but were fine with each other.

In response, Milan revealed in front of all the ladies that Stanbury unfollowed her on Instagram and had enquired about her work and family before the show's filming. Their fight will continue in the reunion episode, where Stanbury will bring a "book of lies by Lesa Milan."

Meanwhile, fans were disappointed with Stanbury and slammed her for mistreating Milan on the show. According to the fans' opinions, the Ladies of London star might be jealous of Milan.

Take a look at fans' reactions:

GuavaLaHaHa @GuavaLaHaHa #RHODubai Unless your screening job applicants or tenants why do you need to run a background check? According to Lesa, Stanbury is out here trying to get 3 character references. Unless your screening job applicants or tenants why do you need to run a background check? According to Lesa, Stanbury is out here trying to get 3 character references. 😂 #RHODubai https://t.co/5ZU8B7Ifme

Lights Out @NewSeasonTre Stanbury is threatened by Lesa. I would be too. Lesa has it all and Stanbury has…Sergio. #RHODubai Stanbury is threatened by Lesa. I would be too. Lesa has it all and Stanbury has…Sergio. #RHODubai

Finessa Williams🇹🇹 @TheOriginalLuXe



There I said it. Season over. Ha. Both of the Caroline’s are jealous of Lesa.There I said it. Season over. Ha. #RHODubai Both of the Caroline’s are jealous of Lesa. There I said it. Season over. Ha. #RHODubai https://t.co/lWzsdavm5s

Reality Escape Artist @essayjenkins Caroline Stankbury was lyin when she sad she never asked abt Lesa that answer was too quick and shady #RHODubai Caroline Stankbury was lyin when she sad she never asked abt Lesa that answer was too quick and shady #RHODubai

Period DOT! @dellydoodledoo #RHODubai

Stanbury: I don't have a problem with anyone



Also Stanbury: Stanbury: I don't have a problem with anyoneAlso Stanbury: #RHODubai 😭😭😭💀Stanbury: I don't have a problem with anyoneAlso Stanbury: https://t.co/yNGpabpgLG

🌈☀️ @_MindVibesLife Caroline say she don’t have a problem but block lesa 🫢 #RHODubai Caroline say she don’t have a problem but block lesa 🫢 #RHODubai https://t.co/6OBtRuMO8P

Brett @brewsonn Yeah, Stanbury is a hay-ter! Ion know if that was her book she made for Lesa? If so, you really investing a lot of time into someone you don’t like. #RHOD ubai #RHOD Yeah, Stanbury is a hay-ter! Ion know if that was her book she made for Lesa? If so, you really investing a lot of time into someone you don’t like. #RHODubai #RHOD

RHODubai Season 1 Episode 12 recap

The finale (Episode 12) of RHODubai Season 1 started with Lesa Milan hosting a funeral for her pet goat. The pet was a gift from Chanel Ayan during Christmas 2021. Milan's children got very attached to Ms. Goat and were sad when she passed away.

Among the cast members, only Ayan attended the funeral. There, she told Ayan that she was not okay with Nina Ali. They were referring to the spat in the previous episode, where Milan called out Ali for initially badmouthing Caroline Stanbury and later being friends with her.

Ali, too, was seen addressing the issue in a confessional, where she justified her actions by saying that she got to know Stanbury closely and found out that she misjudged the latter. The episode ended with all the ladies riding camels, enjoying Dubai's culture, and eating with their hands.

The official synopsis of RHODubai Season 1 Episode 12, titled Du-bye Girl, read:

“After Lesa and Ayan say goodbye to a loved one, Sara arranges a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Ras Al Khaimah for the ladies. While the group experiences fun and culture in the desert, drama is brewing just beneath the surface, as it appears some bonds can’t be healed.”

The Bravo show has completed its first season, but the drama has not ended yet. Next week, RHODubai will return with their first reunion episode on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

