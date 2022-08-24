What time will RHODubai Season 1 finale air on Bravo? The plot, release date, and more details explored

RHODubai is ready to wrap up Season 1, and these queens will not leave without a little more drama. Previously, the housewives spent the weekend in the Nurai Islands, and this week they’ll be at Ras Al Khaimah. The latest episode of RHODubai will air on August 24, at 9 pm ET on Bravo TV. The season finale will bring viewers yet another confrontation and more tears in one final episode of Real Housewives of Dubai.

The show first premiered on June 1, 2022, and has actively engaged the audience ever since. The spin-off of the Real Housewives franchise took viewers to UAE’s City of Gold and featured the lives of entrepreneurial women as they flaunted their lavish lifestyles and entertained the world along the way.

The show has aired 11 episodes so far, and episode 12 will be the final episode before the reunion episodes air, and is bound to bring viewers more drama and gossip.

What to expect from RHODubai season finale on Bravo TV?

RHODubai Season 1 finale, titled Du-bye Girl, will take the housewives to Ras Al Khaimah on a trip arranged by Sara. The trip is filled with cultural activities, lights, the possibility of a new member joining them, and more drama just waiting to unravel.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"After Lesa and Ayan say goodbye to a loved one, Sara arranges a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Ras Al Khaimah for the ladies; while the group experiences fun and culture in the desert, drama is brewing just beneath the surface."

During their trip to Ras Al Khaimah, the women will go on camel rides, indulge in belly dancing, and more. However, no RHODubai trip is incomplete without a fight.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, the women are seen dressed in traditional outfits as they embark on the adventures that their latest destination has to offer. The RHODubai stars are also seen taking belly dance lessons, but some are hesitant. Speaking of this experience, one of the cast members said:

"Slowly, like a worm."

Ayan is seen having another emotional conversation and opening up further about her childhood trauma. As a 5-year-old child, the entrepreneur was forced to go through genital mutilation, a cultural practice that has no medical benefits.

On the other hand, Caroline Stanbury and Sergio visit a doctor and find out that they had five viable eggs that were then fertilized. Will there be a baby on board? This question might intrigue viewers who are interested in knowing how the couple's story will develop.

Lesa and, possibly, mother-to-be Caroline get into an argument during which Lesa asks her if she thought that she is a negative influence. Nina also joins the conversation and asks Caroline if her thoughts are specific to an incident. Lesa then interjects and reminds the two about the time Caroline called her “poison” in a group chat.

Caroline accused Lisa of saying something mean to her as well, claiming,

"You called me messy."

To which Lesa replied, saying:

"You are."

Will there be any peace by the time this season ends or will the RHODubai stars take their beef beyond the show? The upcoming episode might offer some ideas about this.

What happened previously on RHODubai

Last week, the girls spent the weekend in the Nurai Islands to lay back and relax, but that didn’t go entirely as planned. While there was a cleansing ritual, it was evident that nobody was capable of cleaning up the mess these women created for themselves.

The girls' only trip was interrupted by Sergio, who surprised Caroline by making an entrance on a yacht and was later disappointed to find out that his wife did not want him around.

Episodes of the show are available on Bravo TV and are available to stream on platforms such as Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, YouTube, and DirecTV Stream. Tune in at 9 pm ET to wish the housewives farewell as the final episode airs on Bravo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das