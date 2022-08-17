What time will RHODubai Season 1 Episode 11 air? Chanel Ayan’s painful truth, release date and more details explored

Episode 11 of RHODubai Season 1 airs at 9 pm ET on Bravo on Wednesday, August 17. In the upcoming episode, viewers will learn about Chanel Ayan’s painful truth.

Chanel and Caroline's relationship has been at the forefront of RHODubai since the first episode, as they never miss an opportunity to overshadow each other or stir a fight. In the upcoming episode, the two will attempt to mend their relationship for good.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Salty Waters, reads:

"The weekend at Nurai Island comes to an end; Ayan and Caroline Stanbury's relationship is tested; Lesa confronts Nina about her friendship with Stanbury; Ayan reveals a painful truth about her past."

The ladies of RHODubai have always ensured that the reality show keeps the viewers entertained. Their drama quotient has always kept viewers interested since the beginning of the series.

All about RHODubai Season 1 Episode 11

In the latest episode of RHODubai, airing on Wednesday, August 17, viewers will get to see the vulnerable side of witty and strong Chanel as she recalls her childhood days.

The ladies will also wrap up their “hen weekend" on Nurai Island. But before leaving the island, Nina takes one last chance to restore harmony to the group, particularly between Chanel and Caroline. After her morning ritual, Nina says:

“I need you to cleanse these women. Do whatever you need. Magic, whatever it is. Pull up the strongest thing you have got, because we are gonna need it.”

The idea of a cleansing ritual, however, does not sit well with Caroline Brooks, who says:

“I don’t want bees crawling up every inch of my body."

During a cleansing session, an unexpected visitor surprises the ladies, particularly the newlywed Caroline. Caroline's husband, Sergio, interrupts the session on his jet ski and surprises his "honey," leaving her overjoyed.

Caroline had left her husband Sergio at home for a girls' trip to Nurai Island. Despite his best efforts, she refused to let him tag along. In a confessional, she says:

“I think it’s really important, I’ve told Sergio before frankly, that I have girl time. He’s really, really clingy right now. We just got married, so it’s cute too.”

The ladies even try cacao, "heart medicine," to heal their mental, spiritual, and physical bodies, but dislike the taste of the "bitter" drink, with the exception of Caroline, who goes all out due to her feud with Chanel. In the confessional, she admits:

“I hate tension. I get on with everybody in my life but I think we are gonna need a lot more than a sound bath to solve me and Ayan.”

Chanel has an argument with Nina late at night, after which she chooses to "walk away" from her. Caroline, frustrated by the never-ending fight, says:

“My God! It's from one fight to another.”

Finally, when asked what she remembers from birth to the age of five, Chanel sobs and says:

“The crying, the sadness, that what I remember. A lot of pain.”

Season 1 of the RHODubai follows the personal, professional, and social lives of Dubai's successful housewives as they juggle their responsibilities. Tune in on Wednesday, August 17, at 9 pm ET to watch the latest RHODubai drama on Bravo.

