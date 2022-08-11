What time will RHODubai Season 1 Episode 10 air? Bravo show to explore ladies’ trip to Nurai Island and more

After premiering on June 1, RHODubai Season 1 will end on August 24. But it does not look like the ladies will bury the hatchet and move forward anytime soon. Episode 10 of RHODubai will air at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

In the upcoming episode of RHODubai, the ladies will leave for Nurai Island to have fun under the sun. But drama soon follows their adventure, and things get heated once again between Chanel Ayan and Caroline Stanbury.

All about Episode 10 of RHODubai Season 1

In the upcoming episode of RHODubai, viewers will see all the ladies having a gala time on their trip to Nurai Island. However, the good times soon come to an end when they play games together, which reveal some scandalous secrets. The episode description of Girls Trippin reads:

“A newly married Caroline leaves husband Sergio behind to whisk the women away on a girls trip to Nurai Island; secrets are revealed during salacious games of "Never Have I Ever" and "Two Truths and a Lie.”

Newly married couple Sergio Carrallo and Caroline Stanbury have different opinions on whether Sergio should join his new wife on her girls trip to Nurai Island.

While Caroline insists that the trip is a “hen weekend," Sergio tries to pursuade her to tag along and asks why his connection to her “is a quality problem to have.” But in the end, all his efforts go in vain. Caroline opens up in the confessional and says:

“I think it’s really important, I’ve told Sergio before frankly, that I have girl time. He’s really, really clingy right now. We just got married, so it’s cute too.”

At last, Caroline bids adieu to her husband and leaves for Nurai Island with her girl gang. The girls go to the beaches, take surfing lessons, and go on dessert safari on quad bike.

But their day ends on a sour note when they get into a heated argument at the dinner table. Things between Chanel and Caroline get intense once again when the latter asks Chanel to “shut up” when discussing dependency on partners.

Chanel and Caroline's ongoing feud on RHODubai

Chanel and Caroline rarely see eye-to-eye. The beef between the two escalated when Chanel wore a wedding dress to the latter’s wedding party. Talking about her “the rudest wedding guest ever,” Caroline said in the confessional:

“That has to be the the biggest slap in the face any guest can do to a bride. Anybody else with any ounce of etiquette would understand that you don’t go to a woman’s wedding in a wedding dress.”

But Chanel clarified her dress choice by saying that she was just following the instructions for the dress code. She told Page Six:

“I did understand the assignment. I was told, ‘Wear white.’ I did f—king wear white. My intention was to look good and to feel good and be fabulous and be sexy and be stunning. All of that! You know if I’m going to show up at any party, I’m always overdressed and I always look good. It’s not my problem if you’re coming underdressed.”

Tune in to Bravo on Wednesday to see the fun side of the ladies on RHODubai. The show can also be viewed the next day on Peacock.

