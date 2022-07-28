“Caroline S was being ridiculous”: RHODubai fans criticize Caroline Stanbury for accusing Chanel Ayan of stealing her bridal thunder

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai) Season 1 featured Caroline Stanbury and Sergio Carrallo’s wedding.

Episode 8 began with the couple’s pre-wedding celebration that had a desert theme and white dress code. For the event, Stanbury invited all her co-stars, including Chanel Ayan, with whom she had differences at the beginning of the episode. Although they implied everything was fine between the two, Stanbury’s reaction to Ayan’s dress said otherwise.

Ayan flaunted couture with a cape, which Stanbury assumed to be a veil. She and her friend took a dig at Ayan by accusing her of stealing the bride’s thunder. Stanbury’s reaction was not appreciated by RHODubai fans.

💞Val💞 @MolenaVal Caroline S was being ridiculous. Ayan dtess didn't look like a wedding dress to me and even it were, what's the problem? #rhodubai Caroline S was being ridiculous. Ayan dtess didn't look like a wedding dress to me and even it were, what's the problem? #rhodubai https://t.co/6qA3PMCSNi

What happened during the altercation between Stanbury and Ayan in RHODubai

Through Twitter reactions, fans reminded Caroline Stanbury that Chanel Ayan is known for wearing couture and has always carried herself well in heavy dresses. When Stanbury accused Ayan of dressing like a bride at her pre-wedding event, the supermodel was taken aback.

Stanbury first asked Ayan, “Are you me?”

In response, Ayan praised Stanbury by saying that the latter looked better than she did. Stanbury then claimed that her guests mistook Ayan for the bride since she wore white with a trail behind her. To add fuel to the fire, Stanbury’s friend jumped into the conversation and took a dig at Ayan for the same reason.

Although Ayan hit back every time, she was seen annoyed with the comparison. The same discussion happened later as well when she joined the married couple for lunch with some of Stanbury’s friends.

Fans call out Stanbury for her accusations, support Ayan

Viewers of the show slammed Stanbury for her behavior and pointed out that she was being ridiculous because Ayan had a tradition of wearing couture for all her events.

Miss E @HARAJUKU_CAKE Not them calling it an upstage when my girl wears couture to EVERY event!!!!! Caroline hating on Ayan for DAYS is killing me!!!Not them calling it an upstage when my girl wears couture to EVERY event!!!!! #rhodubai Caroline hating on Ayan for DAYS is killing me!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Not them calling it an upstage when my girl wears couture to EVERY event!!!!! #rhodubai

Kat @lilmissboojieee girl stop playing Caroline WISHES we would mistake her for ayangirl stop playing #rhodubai Caroline WISHES we would mistake her for ayan 😂😂😂 girl stop playing #rhodubai

Miss E @HARAJUKU_CAKE Caroline consistently dragging it saying Ayan wore a veil when she wore a cape is killing me, she wore a 40in 613 hunny!!!! No headpiece applies! #rhodubai Caroline consistently dragging it saying Ayan wore a veil when she wore a cape is killing me, she wore a 40in 613 hunny!!!! No headpiece applies! #rhodubai

Haley Hope @HaleyHope14 I love that Caroline’s friends keep trying to shade Ayan and she is paying them dust. #rhodubai I love that Caroline’s friends keep trying to shade Ayan and she is paying them dust. #rhodubai https://t.co/IphOG72tbJ

Star💫 @super_star2424 #rhodubai Ayan is gonna continue to EAT Caroline up all season with these looks Ayan is gonna continue to EAT Caroline up all season with these looks🔥 #rhodubai

GIGI 🦋 @PlCKMYAFRO Now Caroline S and her friend need to calm down, Ayan could NEVER be mistaken for her #rhodubai Now Caroline S and her friend need to calm down, Ayan could NEVER be mistaken for her #rhodubai https://t.co/j5DqHhGdNw

Ms Demby💜 @msbyrd34 Every week Caroline Stanbury hates on Ayan she is so annoying.. #rhodubai Every week Caroline Stanbury hates on Ayan she is so annoying..#rhodubai

RHODubai Season 1 Episode 8: A quick recap

The title of RHODubai Season 1 Episode 8 was titled Drama in the Sandbox, which indicated a fight that broke out between Sara Al Madani and Caroline Brooks.

Brooks left Stanbury’s pre-wedding party after she couldn’t handle the fight with Madani. She didn’t even attend the couple’s wedding the next day. Stanbury and Sergio’s ceremony was only attended by Nina Ali and Madani. However, Ayan and Lesa Milan joined the happy couple the following day at lunch where things got awkward after the topic of kids was initiated.

From the beginning, Sergio made it clear that he wanted kids with Stanbury even after the latter tried to explain the complications. In RHODubai Episode 8, her friends told the groom that Stanbury’s pregnancy with twins was life-threatening. As Sergio did not seem to understand the other side, the guests at lunch felt awkward continuing the conversation.

Brooks, on the other hand, later addressed her fight with Madani and admitted that she could have handled the situation better. Only time will tell whether the two will make amends in upcoming episodes.

The next episode’s revealed showed another round of fight between the ladies. RHODubai Season 1 Episode 9 will air on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can watch the latest and previous episodes on the network’s site.

