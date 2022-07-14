"It was off putting": Fans condemn Sara for telling Chanel to be more like her in RHODubai 

RHODubai Season 1 returned to Bravo for an all-new episode on Wednesday night. This week, Sara Al Madani found herself drawing criticism from fans after she told Chanel to be more like her.

In the episode, Sara lectured Chanel about forgetting the pain from her past and asked the latter to be more like her. The preaching did not sit well with both Chanel and fans of the show.

tom @thom_ahs I hope Sara doesn’t look down on the other women in the future, this episode she came across as though she thinks she’s better than the other women for some reason. It was offputting. #RHODubai I hope Sara doesn’t look down on the other women in the future, this episode she came across as though she thinks she’s better than the other women for some reason. It was offputting. #RHODubai

Episode 6 of RHODubai featured Sara and Chanel having a conversation related to the latter's mental health and therapy sessions. Chanel met up with Sara before her event and during their conversation, she opened up to Sara, revealing that she had started seeing a therapist from Los Angeles.

The RHODubai star shared that she initially didn't understand why her therapist told her to water her fake plants but eventually acknowledged that it had helped and that she had noticed positive changes in her life. Sara was happy to know that Chanel was doing well and that hypnotherapy was working for her.

While the conversation should've ended there, Sara went on to add that Chanel should learn to be kind and forget her past traumas and pain. She concluded her lecture by claiming that Chanel should learn to be more like herself, adding that she wasn't born this way.

Hearing Sara's words, Chanel shared that while she was happy for Sara and her accomplishments, her lecture was too preachy and made her sound like Jesus Christ.

Luckily for Chanel, she wasn't the only one who felt this way.

Fans criticize Sara for lecturing Chanel in RHODubai Season 1, Episode 6

Taking to Twitter, fans affirmed Chanel's reaction and said that Sara was indeed being too preachy. Some even added that she needed to get rid of her holier-than-thou attitude.

notoriety. @adderallist Sara has such a holier than thou attitude. #RHODubai Sara has such a holier than thou attitude. #RHODubai

Gabriella @xoxoItsGabby Sara is annoying with this holier than thou act. Stop preaching to people. #RHODubai Sara is annoying with this holier than thou act. Stop preaching to people. #RHODubai

BocaBourgeoisie🏖💎 @CurrentClips Why is Sara preaching to Chanal?! We have never seen Chanal be mean. #rhodubai Why is Sara preaching to Chanal?! We have never seen Chanal be mean. #rhodubai https://t.co/SnNlB9Ayhi

NoChillMood @ritaag Sara is starting to give me Teddi vibe with her preaching #RHODubai Sara is starting to give me Teddi vibe with her preaching #RHODubai https://t.co/c2yqPfiOFZ

The Shady Lady @NKallicharan



#RHODubai Ayan is mad funny! The way she's looking at Sara whilst Sara was talking and then for her to say she reminds her of Jesus has me Ayan is mad funny! The way she's looking at Sara whilst Sara was talking and then for her to say she reminds her of Jesus has me 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#RHODubai

Rudy Huckleberry @Honey223344 Sara should Humble herself. Fast. Why would Ayan want to be like a person that tells other people they should be like her? #RHODubai Sara should Humble herself. Fast. Why would Ayan want to be like a person that tells other people they should be like her? #RHODubai

Here's a little recap of what happened this week in RHODubai Season 1, Episode 6

Apart from Sara and Chanel's conversation, a lot more drama happened this week on RHODubai.

For starters, Sergio and Caroline checked into the hotel for their wedding. While unpacking, when Caroline handed over a bag containing her wedding night lingerie to Sergio, he asked his fiance if he could take a peek, but she denied.

Later, once the couple were done unpacking, Sergio asked Caroline if they could have a "tiki tiki" night. While there was no other context to it at first, it was assumed by many that he meant it literally like a dinner with tiki torches. But during Caroline's confessional, it was made clear that according to Sergio, "tiki tiki" meant getting intimate.

Caroline shared that her 27-year-old fiance always had intimacy on his mind. Upon denying his request that night, he claimed that it was a tradition to get intimate the night before the wedding.

In response, when Caroline pointed out that it wasn't the night before the wedding, Sergio joked that she liked to see him suffer.

RHODubai airs every Wednesday night at 9 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far