What time will RHODubai Season 1 Episode 9 air? Release date and more about the Bravo show

RHODubai, Bravo’s newest addition to the Real Housewives franchise, takes place in the UAE. The pilot episode of RHODubai premiered on June 1 at 9 pm ET.

The series follows a new group of six successful women who flaunt their golden lifestyle to keep viewers entertained. The cast of RHODubai includes Chanel Ayan, Nina Ali, Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, Sarah Al Madani, and Caroline Brooks.

Viewers who don’t have access to Bravo TV can also stream the show on various platforms such as Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, YouTube and DirecTV Stream.

Since the inception of the show, drama has followed RHODubai stars everywhere they go, and even the season premiere was not drama-free as while throwing an engagement party, Caroline Stanbury left Chanel Ayan off the guest list.

Episodes of RHODubai air every Wednesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

All about RHODubai Season 1 Episode 9

RHODubai season 1 episode 9, titled Dancehall It Out, will air on August 3 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

The synopsis of the episode read:

While newlyweds Sergio and Caroline Stanbury are in post-wedding bliss, Caroline Brooks is feeling dismissed and judged by Sara; Ayan and Nina try to bring Sara and Brooks to an understanding, but leave things worse than before.

The cast knows how to fight, which is something that viewers have seen since the very beginning, but that is not all they do.

During this episode, the cast will be seen getting into a dance battle. The wives will also do lunch in the City of Gold, before they can be seen at each other's throats again. Brooke and Sara will get into a confrontation; with Brooke telling Sara not to talk to her about her child, Adam.

To recap, Sara and Brooks got into a massive fight at Caroline Stanbury’s engagement party after Sara made a comment about Brooks’ parenting and ''implied that she is not close enough with her son.''

The controversy escalated when Nina Ali informed Sara Al Madani that her remark had irritated Brooks. While the possibility of reconciliation seems unlikely on the show, Brooks calls this interaction with Sara and Sara her biggest regret on camera.

Post shooting for Real Housewives, in an interview with E News, Brooks said:

"I yelled at Nina and I regret it so much. We're so close now. I regret it so much because what I didn't know then, I know now. And you're gonna have to wait to find out what that means. My anger was directed at the wrong person because I was fed lies. Right before I got there I was fed lies. I was pushed to that direction not knowing the person who pushed me in that direction was the actual culprit. They're the one who did it."

She added that, in her mind, her life is parallel to Sara’s and since both of them are divorcees and single parents, she should have known better.

