The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 1 premiere: Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, and others’ taglines revealed in Episode 1

The taglines of The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai) Season 1 have been revealed in the premiere episode. The taglines are one-liners that the cast members use to describe their personalities. Generally, they are revealed before the season premiere, but Bravo kept it under wraps for RHODubai.

The six ladies of The Real Housewives of Dubai each provided some interesting taglines to describe themselves. Bravo’s new cast members include Caroline Stanbury, Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Nina Ali, Caroline Brooks, and Lesa Milan.

Taglines for the cast members of The Real Housewives of Dubai

Episode 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai began with the ladies describing Dubai and what they loved about the city. Each one of them then stated their respective taglines with panache.

Chanel Ayan’s tagline:

“They don’t hate me because I am beautiful. They hate me because they are basic.”

Sara Al Madani:

“A woman should be two things: who and what she wants.”

Caroline Brooks:

“The desert is ruthless, but nothing is more savage than me.”

Nina Ali:

“If you think money can’t buy you happiness, you clearly haven’t been to Dubai.”

Lesa Milan:

“The only thing you can take from me are notes.”

Caroline Stanbury:

“In the City of Gold, nothing shines brighter than me.”

A short recap of RHODubai Season 1 Episode 1

After the tagline reveals and a brief introduction to the cast members, The Real Housewives of Dubai’s first episode did not hesitate to move into dramatic territory. At the center of the drama was Chanel Ayan, who was not invited to Caroline Stanbury’s hen party (aka bachelorette party).

In the first episode, Stanbury booked a yacht for the event, inviting only a few of her close friends, after she had an intimate wedding ceremony outside Dubai due to legal reasons. The upcoming episodes will see her prepping for a big wedding ceremony for friends and family. Her husband, Sergio Carrallo, is 18 years younger than her, and this also became a topic of discussion between her and Nina Ali in Episode 1.

Post Stanbury’s hen party, the ladies came together for Ali’s dinner party on a full moon. They were having a good time until Ayan joined them. Since all the housewives, except for Ayan and Sara Al Madani, attended Stanbury’s bachelorette, the others were seen talking about the other day.

The conversation irked Ayan, who tried to shut down the topic by saying that she would rather discuss another event to which she was invited. The supermodel did not attempt to hide her frustration. She threw shade at Caroline Brooks and had a verbal spat with Stanbury.

The official synopsis of Episode 1, titled Sand Dunes and Don’ts, explains it best:

“Welcome to the city of gold: Dubai! The elite social circles of this town include tech entrepreneurs, including Sara Al Madani, and fashion moguls, such as Lesa Milan. As Caroline Stanbury celebrates her engagement on a yacht, sandstorms begin to gather on the horizon when Caroline Brooks makes it known that Chanel Ayan was left off the invite list. It all comes to a head, under the new moon, at Nina Ali’s rooftop dinner.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai will air its next episode on Wednesday, June 8 at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo. Those who missed the premiere episode can watch it on the network’s website.

