What time will Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 air on Bravo? Release date, trailer, and more explained

Below Deck Mediterranean is set to return to screens with its seventh season this week. First aired in 2016, it is one of the first spin-offs of the Below Deck franchise and started three years after Below Deck aired in 2013. While the original series was filmed in the Caribbean, Below Deck Mediterranean, as the name suggests, is primarily filmed in the Mediterranean.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 will air on July 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET. Episodes will be available on Bravo TV and Peacock.

A supersized pilot episode was already released on July 4, 2022, and is available on Peacock TV.

The American reality show revolves around a crew that works on a chartered superyacht. The filming usually lasts for six to eight weeks, during which the conventional staff is replaced by those starring in the show.

This season, Captain Sandy will be at the helm of a 150-meter superyacht named Home.

Since its inception, the show has covered destinations such as Greece, France, Italy, Spain, and Croatia. The latest addition to the list of Instagramable tourist destinations is Malta.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 - Smooth sailing or a shipwreck?

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 trailer was released last month, and it left the fans on the edge of their seats. The trailer starts with scenic shots from Malta, the latest destination of the franchise, and ends with the possibility of a crash.

KARRIE @JMO102324 Watching the new season of Below Deck Mediterranean on Peacock. We have Natasha and Natalia who look exactly alike!! No that won’t be confusing at all #BelowDeckMed iterranean #BelowDeckMed Watching the new season of Below Deck Mediterranean on Peacock. We have Natasha and Natalia who look exactly alike!! No that won’t be confusing at all 😂😂 #BelowDeckMediterranean #BelowDeckMed https://t.co/ABkOLARn5I

The trailer hints at a season that has it all — wild parties, interpersonal drama, romance, and possibly even insubordination.

The official synopsis of season 7's pilot episode, titled There’s No Place Like Home, reads:

"Captain Sandy kicks off another charter season in the Mediterranean, this time on the exclusive island of Malta aboard the sleek and ultra-modern Motoryacht Home. With all-new department heads, things get off to a tumultuous start when the bosun is left short-handed.”

It continues:

“When the guests come aboard, the chef struggles to please a guest who’s short on compliments and long on complaints. Eyebrows are raised as crew members question the nature of a relationship between two fellow yachties.”

Mzi 'Zee' Dempers to return to Below Deck Mediterranean in season 7

The premiere is almost here, and there is a lot to look forward to this season. The franchise is known for its fair share of drama and fights, and by the looks of it, season 7 will not disappoint.

This season, the Captain, who has been part of the show since season 2, has to navigate unfamiliar waters, both literally and figuratively.

However, she is not the only recurring crewmate this season. A fan favorite from season 6, Mzi 'Zee' Dempers will be working the yacht with her as a Deckhand.

Other than the Captain and Dempers, the crew includes Natasha Webb, Natalya Scudder, Kyle Viljoen, Jason Gaskell, Storm Smith, Dave White, and Raygan Tyler.

New episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 will available on Peacock TV a week before they air on Bravo TV, starting with a supersized episode that aired on Monday, July 4, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far