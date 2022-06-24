5 best reality shows premiering in Week 4 of June 2022

June 2022 has seen numerous new shows premiering across popular streaming platforms. The sheer variety of content available to watch can justifiably confuse any viewer when it comes to creating their watchlist. If you find yourself torn among the different genres but all you really want is pure entertainment, then reality TV might just be your cup of tea. With five amazing reality shows premiering in the fourth week of June, 2022, you are in luck. Go through our list and pick your favorite.

Love Island UK and 4 other reality TV shows premiering in the fourth week of June 2022 that promise to entertain

1) Snowflake Mountain

Snowflake Mountain (Image via Netflix)

Netflix released its new reality series, Snowflake Mountain, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The series follows ten pampered young-adults who are utterly inexperienced in daily chores. They never had to work, so their mettle was never tested. However, they will now have to stay amidst nature and take care of themselves far away from the luxury and comfort of their homes.

They have to spend a few days in a bootcamp which is led by ex-Army combat engineer Matt Tate and former Navy explosive ordnance disposal Joel Graves. The group has to live in the wilderness and learn the basics of survival. The show aims to toughen them up, and there is an incentive of $50,000 for the winning member.

While Snowflake Mountain's theme may not appeal to everyone, it definitely will be an interesting watch.

2) Love Island UK

Love Island UK, Season 8 (Image via ITV)

Popular dating reality series Love Island is back on Hulu with the eighth season of their UK edition. Love Island has become an integral part of English pop culture since it began airing back in 2015, and has even gained worldwide recognition with the show being adapted for different countries like Australia, US, Spain, France, Greece, and many more.

The eighth season of Love Island UK is narrated by Iain Stirling and presented by his wife Laura Whitmore. The show follows singletons from across UK as they go to a villa in Mallorca to find a suitable partner over the course of eight weeks. The winning couple gets £50,000.

Love Island is filled with drama, romance, arguments and lots of entertainment. The UK version has just launched on Hulu for streaming on June 21, 2022, after airing for almost three weeks on ITV2.

3) Buckhead Shore

Buckhead Shore (Image via MTV)

Buckhead Shore is a spinoff to the extremely popular reality series Jersey Shore, which ran from 2009 to 2012. The show will follow a similar format as the original series. Nine young adults will be followed by the production crew as they spend their summer in a family lakehouse by Lake Burton.

What is different from the original series is that the residents are already friends in real life and hail from the town of Buckhead in Georgia. The show promises newfound romances, challenging friendships, and lots of drama. Only time will tell whether Buckhead Shore becomes as successful as its decade-old predecessor, which became a cultural phenomenon in American television history.

Buckhead Shore will start airing on MTV at 9 PM ET on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Episodes will continue to air on consecutive Thursday nights.

4) Chrisley Knows Best

Chrisley Knows Best, Season 9 (Image via USA Network)

This American reality TV series has been airing on USA Network since 2014. It documents the lives of the Chrisley family members and gives us a peek into their lavish lifestyle. Viewers get to see their ups and down as a family.

Chrisley Knows Best is set to release the second part of their ninth season on USA Network on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 9 PM ET. However, the tenth season, which was previously confirmed for a late-2022 release, is now up in the air.

Todd Chrisley with wife, Julie Chrisley at 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards (Image via Getty)

The show follows multi-millionaire Georgia real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley, his wife Julie Chrisley, their children, and Todd's mother. Todd and Julie were convicted of tax evation and bank fraud earlier this month and are to be sentenced in October.

5) Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Season 5 (Image via MTV)

The reality TV series which became a cultural phenomenon, Jersey Shore, returned with its original cast for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018. The show has since completed four seasons. The first part of the fifth season brought back Snooki as part of the main cast and was aired on January 6, 2022. The second part was shot soon after the holidays and will premiere on MTV on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 8 PM ET.

The upcoming season is set to present a lot of drama as we delve into the marital status of the roommates. Viewers are guaranteed to have an immersive experience as they learn more about the young cast members.

These are some of the most popular reality shows arriving in the fourth week of June 2022.

