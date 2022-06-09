When will Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 air? Release date, season renewal and more explored following Todd and Julie’s conviction

USA Network is not dropping its popular series, Chrisley Knows Best, even after the two lead stars were recently convicted for bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of money fraud on June 7, 2022.

According to reports, the couple is scheduled to be sentenced on October 6, 2022, and might face up to 30 years in prison. Apparently, Todd and Julie faked bank statements and credit reports while renting a property in California.

However, the legal case against the reality TV stars is not stopping USA Network from airing new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best.

Chrisley Knows Best airs on June 23

Chrisley Knows Best is one of the long-running series on USA Network. The filming of the second half of Season 9 was completed before the trials and thus, is all set to air on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 9.00 PM ET. It is reported that the upcoming episodes will not have any segment related to the legal trials as they happened after the filming was finished.

While viewers geared up for the second half of Season 9, NBC Universal made an announcement on May 10, 2022, stating that the show has been renewed by USA Network for Season 10. The E! network also renewed Growing Up Chrisley (spin-off) for Season 4, and a new dating series, hosted by Todd Chrisley, is on the way.

What to expect from the new season?

Chrisley Knows Best started in 2014, featuring Todd, his wife Julie, and their children Chase, Savannah and Grayson. The show also starred Todd and Julie’s granddaughter Chloe, and Todd's mother, Nanny Faye.

The first half of Season 9 ended last year in December, with the Chrisleys celebrating Christmas as per Faye’s wish. The synopsis reads:

“This Christmas, The Chrisley's need a miracle when Todd's behavior threatens to ruin the big day.”

In the upcoming episodes, the family is all set to have a wild summer. While Faye tries to enjoy the season by sipping beer and having fun, her son Todd stops her every time her level of fun rises. A preview clip showed the family’s love language, it being pulling pranks on each other.

The official synopsis of Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 20, titled No Basic B*tch, reads:

“Todd offends Faye during a gardening contest; Chase plays grill master for the 4th of July BBQ.”

All about Todd and Julie’s case

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of faking bank statements and of conspiring to defraud community banks for loans of over $30 million.

Legal expert Julie Rendelman explained the case to ET Online:

“What they basically did is they provided fraudulent documents to financial institutions in order to procure those loans. The way that the federal government was able to prove this case was not just based on those actual documents, it was based on emails, text messages between the Chrisleys along with one of the cooperators who came forward to tell the government what the Chrisleys had done.”

The couple’s accountant Peter Tarantino has also been convicted of tax evasion. After the guilty verdict, Julie’s attorney Steve Friedberg released a statement on behalf of the couple. It read:

“Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the 'fight' until they are vindicated. They have their priorities in order and are currently concentrating on the welfare of their children and Todd's mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley.”

Meanwhile, they are set to be sentenced on October 6, 2022. For now, viewers can enjoy their show, Chrisley Knows Best, on USA Network.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far