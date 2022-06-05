What time will Miz & Mrs Season 3 episodes 1 and 2 air on USA Network? Details explored

Married WWE Superstars Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse are back with season 3 of the reality show, Miz & Mrs., on June 6, 2022, with episodes 1 and 2 airing at 11 pm and 11:30 pm ET on USA Network. The new season will film the lives of the superstars as they raise their two toddlers while making big career decisions.

The Miz officially confirmed the third season of the show last year on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. USA Network later confirmed the same with a press release quoting the couple saying:

"We are overjoyed that we are able to continue giving fans a front row seat into our crazy lives. Season three is going to be AWESOME! The season will include 10 episodes and will premiere in 2022."

All about Miz & Mrs. Season 3

The 2-episode premiere of Miz & Mrs. on Monday will give viewers an exclusive glimpse into the life of the WWE Superstars couple. In season 3, the “It couple” will be seen raising their two toddlers - Monroe, 4, and Madison, 2 while trying “new things.”

The new season will also showcase glimpses of Mike competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, romantic couples getaways, and hanging Christmas lights, to Mike getting an unexpected opportunity. Meanwhile, Maryse will be seen dealing with the aftermath of ousting her mother, Marjo, from their house.

But the biggest challenge the couple will face on the show is their "triumphant return" to the WWE ring together. Maryse is a little hesitant to go back to the ring since she is a mother now. Speaking about her return, she said:

"I'm nervous, I have two kids now. I can't get hurt."

But Mike reassures his wife, saying:

"I will be in that ring right there with you."

The couple “moved from LA to Austin to back to LA” with their kids and are now excited to share their lives, which is “crazier than ever” with their fans.

In episode 1 of the show airing on Monday titled Invitation to the Dance, Mike will be seen getting invited to Dancing With the Stars, while Maryse will deal with the aftermath of ousting Marjo.

Meanwhile, episode 2, titled Nobody Puts Miz in a Corner, will showcase Mike getting an unexpected dance teacher and Maryse reprimanding George's behavior.

Miz & Mrs. Season 2 glimpse

Last season, the couple went through lots of ups and downs together. By the end of season two, which aired earlier this year, the couple “celebrated an anniversary, had a pregnancy scare, and took steps to ensure they wouldn't have any more false alarms. While that is usually more than enough for a family to navigate, both their moms decided they were ready to date, Mike helped his dad find a hobby-turned-business and Maryse achieved entrepreneurial success.

Miz & Mrs. Season 3 is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions, with Farnaz Farjam-Chazan as executive producer for Bunim/Murray Productions, while Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser serve as executive producers for WWE. The Miz and Maryse are also executive producers of the show.

Tune in on Monday on USA Network to see the all-new season Miz & Mrs. Viewers can watch the first two seasons of the show on Peacock for a quick recap.

