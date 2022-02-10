The Miz comments on 'Miz & Mrs.,' reveals the only time his dad wants to come in LA 

Former United States Champion The Miz has revealed that the only time his dad wants to come to LA is when they are filming for "Miz & Mrs."

Miz & Mrs. aired on the USA Network for the first time on July 24, 2018. The television show revolved around the lives of The Miz and his wife Maryse, outside the squared circle. The second season of the show, which is produced by the couple themselves, was released on January 29, 2020.

In a conversation with Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show, The Miz stated that "Miz & Mrs." is a show that brought his family together.

"Honestly, doing "Miz & Mrs." has brought my family together,'' said Miz. ''The only time my dad would like to come to LA to visit me he is like "are you filming?" Its like " No dad I just want you to come and hang out with the girls. "No if you are not filming I don't know if I have time to go do that. If you are filming, I will be right there". Its like thanks dad I appreciate it."

The former WWE Champion also stated that his daughters do not listen to him:

"This season like my girls are like two and a half and like four now. And they are toddlers and they literally do not listen to me. Like I was in Denver. Ten thousand people, I had a microphone, they were all listening to me. But I can't get my two and a half and four year old to just pick up that themselves," continued Miz.

Are The Miz and Maryse selling their home?

According to reports, the luxury house of The Miz and Maryse in Westlake Village in Thousand Oaks, California, is up for sale.

The couple moved into the manor in 2019. The home consists of a back patio, a swimming pool, six bedrooms, eight full and two half bathrooms. The home was built in 2001 but later renovated by the two athletes.

LA Times reported that the property is now up for sale for $12.5 million.

What are your thoughts on Miz's comments? Do you enjoy the Miz & Mrs series?

