What are Todd and Julie Chrisley’s net worth? Reality TV stars found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion charges

Reality stars of the popular show Chrisley Knows Best, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion on June 7, 2022. According to the Department of Justice, the couple used money from fraudulently obtained loans on real estate, travel, and luxury cars.

According to a court clerk for the Northern District of Georgia, Peter Tatantino, the couple's accountant, was also found guilty of a series of related charges, including aiding and abetting the filing of false tax returns. A sentencing date is yet to be scheduled. However, it is reported that they could face up to 30 years in prison. Currently, the Chrisley Knows Best stars remain free on bond.

Prosecutors have also alleged that Todd and Julie submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans and submitted fake credit reports and bank statements, and other paperwork while renting a house in California.

Keri Farley, special agent in charge of the F.B.I. in Atlanta, said in a statement:

“When you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position."

Net worth of Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

1) Todd Chrisley

The American businessman and reality television personality has a net worth of $1.5 million. On April 6, 1969, the star was born in Georgia and grew up in Westminster, South Carolina. He is the owner of Chrisley Asset Management, a firm struggling for many years.

In 2016, he released the country's single, Infinite Love, with Sara Evans, which peaked at #19 on the Billboard Country Digital Singles chart. In 2017, USA Network announced a talk show, According to Chrisley, hosted by the star. He talked about marriage, parenting, relationships, and more with a member of the Chrisley family and a celebrity guest. The show was eventually canceled after one season.

However, Todd and his family lived a very lavish lifestyle, including owning a 30,000-square-foot mansion. On August 14, he and his wife Julie Chrisley were arrested in Atlanta, guilty of charges of tax evasion, wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy.

As per the indictment, between 2007-12, Todd and Julie allegedly used Chrisley Asset Management to buy and sell properties. However, they provided false information to secure the loans, which inflated the couple's net worth. The couple also lied about having millions in their Merrill Lynch bank, but when they had one a year later, it never contained more than $17,000.

In February 2022, a new indictment was filed. Adding to the charges, they were also found guilty of using a film production company to hide $2 million worth of unpaid taxes owed to the IRS. The $2 million was allegedly earnings from their show that they hid from their production company.

2) Julie Chrisley

The American reality television personality has a net worth of $1.5 million. The star grew up in Winchester, South Carolina as the daughter of a Baptist minister and reportedly had a brother who committed suicide a the age of 25.

Julie is a breast cancer survivor, which changed her perspective on life. She tries to appreciate life without "sweating the small stuff" and inculcates that mentality into her family members. The reality star enjoyed cooking and starred in What's Cooking with Julie Chrisley on USA Network.

Chrisley Knows Best was nominated for a Critics Choice Television Award for Best Unstructured Reality Show in 2016. Julie has also appeared on the episodes of the TV series The View, Today, Steve Harvey, The Real, FabLife, Hollywood Medium, and Steve.

About Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

Todd has been married to Julie since 1996, and the couple shares three children, Chase, 26, Savannah, 24, and Grayson, 16. The former also shares two kids with ex-wife Teresa Terry: Lindsie, 32, and Kyle, 30.

The family has starred on USA Network's reality show Chrisley Knows Best since 2014. The show's ninth season is scheduled to return on June 23 after a brief hiatus in December. The series has also been renewed for a tenth season. Todd also hosts and is the executive producer of a speed-dating match-making series titled Love Limo.

In 2015, the family moved to Nashville and bought a home for $1.6 million, and in 2019, they bought another for $3.4 million just outside of Nashville. Two months later, the couple put the latter on the market for $4.7 million.

U.S. Judge Eleanor L. Ross of the Northern District of Georgia set sentencing for Todd and Julie Chrisley on October 6, 2022. Bruce Howard Morris, a lawyer for Todd Chrisley, wrote in an email on behalf of the couple that they were "disappointed with the verdict," and an appeal is planned.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far