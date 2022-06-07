What did Steve Harvey say about daughter Lori and Michael B Jordan? 'Family Feud' host opens up on their breakup

Steve Harvey wishes Michael B. Jordan well following his divorce from Lori Harvey. Lori's father confirmed the split between his daughter and the Creed star on The Steve Harvey Morning Show on June 6. When asked how he felt about the breakup, Steve remarked,

“I heard about it, I wish them well. I’m team Lori, 1,000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her. I support her.”

The Judge Steve Harvey star explained that dating in public was difficult for Lori, 25, and Jordan, 35, but their relationship ended happily.

Steve also admitted that he still has feelings for the Black Panther actor.

“He’s still a cool guy, you know, from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine, people break up all the time.”

A source close to the former couple confirmed their split after dating for a year and a half.

On The Steve Harvey Morning Show episode aired on June 6, Steve Harvey addressed Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's breakup, first giving a serious take on their romantic journey coming to an end, then cracking a few laughs about it.

Steve Harvey had the following to say about the former:

I still gotta go to work...I still gotta take care of my family. I'm team Lori, 1000 percent, She's my daughter. I love her, I support her."

Steve continued:

"It's hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing."

However, in early May, Jordan was regarded as a "really respectable" guy by Steve Harvey, and he expressed his support for the Black Panther actor and his daughter.

Unfortunately, their romantic relationship did not work out, even though they supposedly "still adore each other."

More on Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey's relationship

The Creed star, Michael B. Jordan, 35, and the founder of SKN Lori Harvey, 25, met years ago through mutual friends. They first became romantically involved in November 2020 and went to Instagram in January 2021.

Jordan, who is notoriously private, even spoke openly about the romance in a December interview and gave Harvey plenty of space on his Instagram grid during the relationship. Meanwhile, she appears to have deleted his presence from her page.

Lori's break-up from Jordan became public over the weekend. A source told People:

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other.”

Lori and Jordan celebrated their first anniversary in November 2021, with Jordan treating his then-girlfriend to a caviar-filled dinner.

In March 2021, Steve gushed about his daughter's relationship, saying:

“I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him that I can dig in … ’cause I done get rid of all of them.”

Lori "realized they weren't on the same page" while she and the Black Panther actor "were making plans for their future," according to a source.

However, Lori and Jordan's representatives have declined to comment on their breakup.

Lori is no stranger to dating celebrities. She was previously linked to race car driver Lewis Hamilton, singer Trey Songz, rapper Future, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and his son Justin Dior Combs.

Michael B. Jordan was previously linked to Cindy Bruna, Kiki Layne, and Catherine Paiz, a YouTuber. He was also linked to Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong'o, though both insisted they were just friends.

