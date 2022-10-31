When did Taylor Hale bag Miss Michigan USA title? Big Brother winner accuses pageant’s former VP of harassment

In an interview with Reality Steve on the October 27 episode of his eponymous podcast, Big Brother Season 24 winner Taylor Hale came forward with s*xual harassment allegations against former Miss USA vice president Max Sebrechts.

The reality star, who bagged the Miss Michigan USA title in 2021, alleged that Max made unwanted advances towards her the morning after she competed in the Miss USA 2021 pageant. In the podcast interview, Taylor spoke about issues concerning the pageant and said:

“What I’m really concerned about are deeper issues that happened with the current ownership of Miss USA..I don’t care about allegations of favoritism. I care about allegations of s*xual harassment....This is the first time I’m going on the record saying this.”

Taylor won the Miss Michigan USA title last year, but didn't make it to the Top 16 at Miss USA. She, however, went on to explain her ordeal in detail. Keep reading to learn more about the incident.

"It was definitely uncomfortable": Exploring Taylor Hale's allegations against Max Sebrechts

Taylor Hale @TheTayMack Thank you @RealitySteve for giving me the space to speak the truth Thank you @RealitySteve for giving me the space to speak the truth https://t.co/ojpoY8iW5v

In the interview with Reality Steve, Taylor detailed her experience with former Miss USA VP Max Sebrechts. She revealed that Sebrechts sent her a DM on Instagram stating that she had done a good job and that he was proud of her.

According to her, he then invited her into the presidential suite, which she declined. But after she ran into him at the hotel lobby and he offered to help carry her garment to her room, Taylor accepted his request.

Explaining the protocol, she stated that "if you were being escorted to your room, the person who was escorting you would stop at the elevator bank and watch you go down the hallway to your room."

Taylor further continued:

"He did not stop at the elevator bank, he continued to go into the room. He placed the costume in the room in the entry corridor, and then he walked all the way in and proceeded to sit down, have a conversation with me. None of this felt really threatening, but it was definitely uncomfortable. Like, he should not have been lingering.”

The Big Brother winner then revealed that Sebrechts’ behavior crossed the line following his inappropriate actions. Taylor revealed that the former VP then stood up and gave her "s*xually intimate types of hugs." Explaining his actions further, she said:

“He’s whispering in my ear telling me you know, I’m so beautiful, so gorgeous. He kisses the corner of my mouth trying to play it off like it’s my cheek and I just — I’m just frozen. I’m not doing anything but he’s clearly waiting for me to make the next move. He does this twice and then finally I get him to leave the room.”

RealitySteve @RealitySteve Podcast #310 w/ BB24 winner Taylor Hale ( @TheTayMack ) now up at: bit.ly/3zl2Oiy . While we do talk about her BB win, (TRIGGER WARNING): Taylor tells the story for the first time publicly of being sexually harassed after being named Miss Michigan. Podcast #310 w/ BB24 winner Taylor Hale (@TheTayMack) now up at: bit.ly/3zl2Oiy. While we do talk about her BB win, (TRIGGER WARNING): Taylor tells the story for the first time publicly of being sexually harassed after being named Miss Michigan. https://t.co/oeHiYu1jJn

Taylor also revealed that Sebrechts was eventually removed from the organization in early January 2022. She didn't come out with this earlier as she was still holding the Miss Michigan USA title until May this year. The pageant winner further stated that she was made aware that "there may have been were other women, whether they were from my year or from other years."

The star continued:

"What’s more important to me is that he is dealt with. What’s more important to me is that those allegations are taken seriously. Frankly, I don’t care about issues of pending potential rigging of a pageant when you have someone who has access to young women, whether they be Miss [USA] contestants or [Miss Teen USA] contestants.”

Taylor clarified that there were indeed other women who had come forward with similar stories about Sebrechts, with many of them providing screenshots of inappropriate messages allegedly sent by the former VP.

She said:

“It all felt too practiced and comfortable. …I didn’t want to believe it but I knew that there would be more. And there are more.”

The Big Brother winner's allegations come around the time of another Miss USA organization controversy.

Miss Texas USA R'Bonney Gabriel took home the crown this year, but her fellow contestants took to social media claiming the 2022 competition was "rigged." Later on, Gabriel denied the allegations.

